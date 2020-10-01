back
Who are the Proud Boys?
Here's how you join: Name five breakfast cereals while getting punched. Get a tattoo. Fight antifa. Meet the far-right group Trump told to "stand by." These are the Proud Boys…
10/01/2020 4:04 PMupdated: 10/01/2020 4:07 PM
Johannes V.11 minutes
Pride boys? Sounds like a gay organization
Joyce W.16 minutes
Insane
Christian E.18 minutes
Vanilla isis
Annesia B.20 minutes
Trash
Imran H.21 minutes
Lol. They didn't face the "proud men" yet. Boys 😂😂
Ian B.38 minutes
They've got to be the worst white supremacist racist group if they have a Hispanic gentleman in charge of them OR they aren't white supremacists or racists that's just how the left wing media portrays them
Rafael C.41 minutes
Aqxai B.42 minutes
Reuven R.an hour
Good job proud boys !!!
Tung N.an hour
I love America and American ,
Steve K.an hour
Ladies and gentleman and here comes the next 3rd world country.
Richard G.an hour
Thay should call them self's The Hooligans.
Jacqui T.an hour
Thank good for proud boys
Ronald R.an hour
This is more stirred up garbage from the far left to take your eyes off of the sad and poor excuse of a democrat candidate that they are pushing down everyone’s throat.
Hrvoje H.an hour
Hahahaahhahahahahaha who is the moron who made rhis video please show your self, this is pathetic with this dramatic music 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and antifa and their 5 months of terorising people nothing!??!??!??! Man room temperature level of intelligence will be compliment for you!!
Simon B.an hour
Oh I'm a whiney proud boy, I am so scared a lady or immigrant is going to take my job stacking shelves in walmart. I hate women they never date me me because I am so insecure.
Bogah M.an hour
Inbreeds takevthem to Campton let them face the Bloods and the Crips
Sriram I.an hour
Good job proud boys. Make sure you people go and vote, very important.
Anthony A.2 hours
Wannabe soldier boy cosplayers too cowardly to sign up for service, like trump
EzE H.2 hours
Gay boys