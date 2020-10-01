back

Who are the Proud Boys?

Here's how you join: Name five breakfast cereals while getting punched. Get a tattoo. Fight antifa. Meet the far-right group Trump told to "stand by." These are the Proud Boys…

10/01/2020 4:04 PMupdated: 10/01/2020 4:07 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 9:15

    The life of Jacinda Ardern

  2. 2:40

    TBT: Nixon and taxes

  3. 4:46

    Who are the Proud Boys?

  4. 4:32

    Get your booty to the polls

  5. 4:53

    The history of the Green New Deal

  6. 3:11

    Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike

239 comments

  • Johannes V.
    11 minutes

    Pride boys? Sounds like a gay organization

  • Joyce W.
    16 minutes

    Insane

  • Christian E.
    18 minutes

    Vanilla isis

  • Annesia B.
    20 minutes

    Trash

  • Imran H.
    21 minutes

    Lol. They didn't face the "proud men" yet. Boys 😂😂

  • Ian B.
    38 minutes

    They've got to be the worst white supremacist racist group if they have a Hispanic gentleman in charge of them OR they aren't white supremacists or racists that's just how the left wing media portrays them

  • Rafael C.
    41 minutes

    Totuși, fiindcă știm că omul nu este socotit neprihănit prin faptele Legii, ci numai prin credinţa în Isus Hristos, am crezut și noi în Hristos Isus, ca să fim socotiţi neprihăniţi prin credinţa în Hristos, iar nu prin faptele Legii; pentru că nimeni nu va fi socotit neprihănit prin faptele Legii. Căci eu, prin Lege, am murit faţă de Lege, ca să trăiesc pentru Dumnezeu. Am fost răstignit împreună cu Hristos și trăiesc…, dar nu mai trăiesc eu, ci Hristos trăiește în mine. Și viaţa pe care o trăiesc acum în trup o trăiesc în credinţa în Fiul lui Dumnezeu, care m-a iubit și S-a dat pe Sine Însuși pentru mine. Nu vreau să fac zadarnic harul lui Dumnezeu; căci dacă neprihănirea se capătă prin Lege, degeaba a murit Hristos. Galateni 2:16‭, ‬19‭-‬21 VDC https://bible.com/bible/191/gal.2.16-21.VDC

  • Aqxai B.
    42 minutes

    CENTURIES OPPRESSED INDIA'S SO CALLLD DALIT ETHNICITY, WELCOMES CHINESE PLA TO LIBERATE RADICALISM IN RELIGIOUS FEUDAL LORD SYSTEM SHACKLES.

  • Reuven R.
    an hour

    Good job proud boys !!!

  • Tung N.
    an hour

    I love America and American ,

  • Steve K.
    an hour

    Ladies and gentleman and here comes the next 3rd world country.

  • Richard G.
    an hour

    Thay should call them self's The Hooligans.

  • Jacqui T.
    an hour

    Thank good for proud boys

  • Ronald R.
    an hour

    This is more stirred up garbage from the far left to take your eyes off of the sad and poor excuse of a democrat candidate that they are pushing down everyone’s throat.

  • Hrvoje H.
    an hour

    Hahahaahhahahahahaha who is the moron who made rhis video please show your self, this is pathetic with this dramatic music 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and antifa and their 5 months of terorising people nothing!??!??!??! Man room temperature level of intelligence will be compliment for you!!

  • Simon B.
    an hour

    Oh I'm a whiney proud boy, I am so scared a lady or immigrant is going to take my job stacking shelves in walmart. I hate women they never date me me because I am so insecure.

  • Bogah M.
    an hour

    Inbreeds takevthem to Campton let them face the Bloods and the Crips

  • Sriram I.
    an hour

    Good job proud boys. Make sure you people go and vote, very important.

  • Anthony A.
    2 hours

    Wannabe soldier boy cosplayers too cowardly to sign up for service, like trump

  • EzE H.
    2 hours

    Gay boys

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.