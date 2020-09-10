back

Who is Hope Hicks?

"I said, 'what do you know about politics?' She said, 'absolutely nothing.'" — Donald Trump Meet one of the president's closest advisers. This is Hope Hicks.

10/09/2020 7:59 PM

And even more

  1. 5:36

    5 Gen Z leaders working to improve democracy with Civics Unplugged

  2. 10:00

    The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

  3. 2:41

    Oliver Stone on Trump

  4. 4:16

    A graveyard of sea creatures in Russia

  5. 5:19

    Donald Trump on protesters

  6. 6:43

    The life of LeBron James

51 comments

  • Segismundo B.
    2 hours

    Fantastic, great great people, only the best, amazing, doing good tremendously, stand by. These are some of Trump’s vocabularies which most Americans think that it’s BS. Typical words use by any game show host which he is.

  • Abner M.
    2 hours

    He’s getting some and she’s getting paid @ tax payers expense

  • David C.
    3 hours

    She sold her soul to the devil .

  • Valda W.
    4 hours

    It’s typical of dumpty trumpty to only surround himself with outstanding looking women and if he was not rich or the president they would not be there

  • Krissy P.
    6 hours

    🇺🇸Beautiful Nature - Hope Hicks🇺🇸

  • Portia H.
    8 hours

    No doubt being groomed as wife #4 or #5 can’t keep track of them all. 🙄

  • Mary L.
    10 hours

    Lol tRUMP's 4th wife?

  • Alan S.
    10 hours

    This administration is just a joke!

  • Boyd H.
    11 hours

    None of trumps advisors have any

  • Judy E.
    11 hours

    I bet she’s good at a lot of things. That’s probably why she earns so much with no experience, in politics that is?

  • Brenton S.
    14 hours

    She was trumps extra lay

  • Thomas Z.
    14 hours

    Trump has no women working for him leftists say he is mysogine. Trump has female co-workers leftists say how disgusting.

  • Susan W.
    15 hours

    Trump likes "pretty." Pretty can qualify you for a job with Trump.

  • Alan S.
    15 hours

    Four more year, just four more year for Trump to restore everything, he has done a lot of efforts and contributions to America or Americans,; anyway the conclusion for this election is how to make America or Americans great again toward to the bright future. Trump may did have some mistaken during this 4 years presidency, we should give him a chance to offset those mistakes and make America great again.

  • Steve C.
    16 hours

    Who cares

  • Arnab H.
    17 hours

    She is whom tRump sleeps with, while thinking about Ivanka. C’mon.

  • Dessa C.
    17 hours

    Trump mistress

  • Jane L.
    18 hours

    She’s in that position because trumpy likes to look at her and maybe that pig will get the chance to grope her.

  • Kevin M.
    18 hours

    I love you Stupid Trump. Please Fűçķ the USA for free. Viva Stupid Trump

  • Naw S.
    20 hours

    😍

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.