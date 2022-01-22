back

Who is Martin Shkreli?

He unapologetically hiked the price of a life-saving drug by almost 5000% and went to prison for defrauding investors. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is now banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life. This is his story.

01/22/2022 6:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:40

    Who is Martin Shkreli?

  2. 4:05

    “I had an abortion because ...”

  3. 11:27

    #BrutDocs: Fighting for the right to breathe

  4. 4:27

    This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents

  5. 6:51

    Why people are calling out "America's Next Top Model"

  6. 3:22

    Indigenous TikToker exposes food inequality in Canada's Native communities

3 comments

  • Vincent L.
    16 minutes

    And i think he has to give back much$$

  • Jina B.
    28 minutes

    An ahole

  • Lulu B.
    40 minutes

    ...AN ARSEHAT!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.