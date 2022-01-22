back
Who is Martin Shkreli?
He unapologetically hiked the price of a life-saving drug by almost 5000% and went to prison for defrauding investors. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is now banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life. This is his story.
01/22/2022 6:57 PM
3 comments
Vincent L.16 minutes
And i think he has to give back much$$
Jina B.28 minutes
An ahole
Lulu B.40 minutes
...AN ARSEHAT!!