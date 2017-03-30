back

Who is Maxine Waters ?

Maxine Waters defined herself as "a strong black woman" that "cannot be intimidated" : learn more about the congresswoman's background.

03/30/2017 5:42 PM
32 comments

  • Micah F.
    04/20/2017 21:54

    Zekia Des Bazielles

  • Laswan F.
    04/10/2017 23:11

    Yup

  • Shane J.
    04/08/2017 22:40

    She's my fav

  • Kimberly L.
    04/01/2017 03:20

    Sing it, Maxine! Stay strong & don't ever EVER give up, you make a difference, thank you!

  • Tobie M.
    04/01/2017 02:39

    Down, down he goes

  • Pauline J.
    04/01/2017 02:25

    Magnificent Maxine ... Waters !

  • Gilian P.
    04/01/2017 02:18

    She also advocates for sharia law , so i wouldn't consider her a credible source .

  • Megan T.
    04/01/2017 01:25

    Maxine for president

  • Larissa-Lynn B.
    04/01/2017 00:03

    I agree... The sooner, the better....

  • Veronica B.
    03/31/2017 23:43

    She is an amazing woman.

  • Tove F.
    03/31/2017 23:34

    Yea girl💪😎

  • Tricia C.
    03/31/2017 23:24

    I concur

  • Monica V.
    03/31/2017 23:17

    In the name of Jesus Christ he must go

  • Jay L.
    03/31/2017 21:52

    I hope he gets impeached too he has yet to do good for this country

  • Sandy G.
    03/31/2017 21:35

    She is correct

  • Kora K.
    03/31/2017 21:19

    Please don't impeach trump. If you do we have someone even worse, pence

  • Katerin E.
    03/31/2017 19:59

    We need more brave people like this woman to speak up agaisnt this crazy state of political crisis.

  • Rachel M.
    03/31/2017 16:53

    Atom

  • Katie B.
    03/31/2017 14:11

    U go girl know anyone that thinks Donald Trump should be president is f****** batshit crazy mother f*****

  • Ariel G.
    03/31/2017 14:02

    My favorite person of all ❤ Maxine is not here for it and no one should be. But you all see who is on here still trying to defend a liar and racist.....of course his own people.