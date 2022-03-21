back

Who is Tucker Carlson?

He's America's most-watched and, arguably, most controversial news host ... And he has the Russian government's stamp of approval. Who is Tucker Carlson?

03/21/2022 5:57 PM
7 comments

  • Allan W.
    9 minutes

    I suspect the CIA regrets not taking Carl Tuckerson on when he applied. If they had, at least they would have a degree of control over him.

  • Erik F.
    24 minutes

    He routinely downs Russia? Turn on the news and you can see it any given broadcast.

  • Lulu L.
    29 minutes

    Disgusting mf ! putin bought him.

  • Michael A.
    37 minutes

    I consider myself Right leaning but as soon as Tucker Carlson comes on I turn it off.

  • Amy W.
    38 minutes

    Hyena

  • Bruce C.
    38 minutes

    Moron!

  • Jean-Noël M.
    40 minutes

    He’s a c**t

