Who is Tucker Carlson?
He's America's most-watched and, arguably, most controversial news host ... And he has the Russian government's stamp of approval. Who is Tucker Carlson?
03/21/2022 5:57 PM
7 comments
Allan W.9 minutes
I suspect the CIA regrets not taking Carl Tuckerson on when he applied. If they had, at least they would have a degree of control over him.
Erik F.24 minutes
He routinely downs Russia? Turn on the news and you can see it any given broadcast.
Lulu L.29 minutes
Disgusting mf ! putin bought him.
Michael A.37 minutes
I consider myself Right leaning but as soon as Tucker Carlson comes on I turn it off.
Amy W.38 minutes
Hyena
Bruce C.38 minutes
Moron!
Jean-Noël M.40 minutes
He’s a c**t