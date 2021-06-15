back

Why are more Black women dying during childbirth?

She died after giving birth. Her partner says Amber Rose Isaac was neglected by medical staff because she was Black. Now he’s fighting so more Black mothers live to raise their babies.

06/15/2021 1:02 PM
2 comments

  • Jarry B.
    22 minutes

    Serving a unable person is not about racial discrimination. You are authorized by the authority to serve whoever is there for service.

  • Michael G.
    an hour

    This could have been avoided with a monthly CBT, twice a month and during the last trimester hepatic enzymes.