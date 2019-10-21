Why Bernie Sanders Supporters Pick Him Over Elizabeth Warren

The Sanders crowd sees Key differences from Warren

26,000 supporters showed up to the “Bernie is Back” rally in Queens, NY. While the Democratic primary field remains crowded Bernie Sanders, supporters are diehard — and see clear differences between him and progressive frontrunner. There has been an oceanic change in politics. It’s been building over these past few decades alongside outlandish economic polarization, endless wars, and racist scapegoating. It has accelerated overwhelmingly in the last few years.

Not long ago, both Sanders and Warren were political outliers, and no mainstream Democrat would touch “fringe” issues like Medicare for All or a Green New Deal with an eleven-foot pole. Years ago, vague promises of “Yes, we can” seemed enough to win hearts and minds and then sell us more of the same old “No, we can’t.” Even further back, Democratic candidates refused to even admit they were “liberals,” let alone radicals or socialists. It is undeniably good for the Left — and a sign of the leftward leaning, radicalizing times that we live in — that Warren and Sanders have dominated the political debates and mainstream discussions during the primary season. Bernie’s signature “Medicare for All” proposal went from a pipe dream of leftists to the yardstick against which other platforms are evaluated, seemingly overnight.

To watch Bernie and Warren team up in primary debates to destroy the pro–private insurance arguments of the moderate Democrats on national television is like a dream come true. Yet denying that there are differences between Warren and Sanders, or that they matter for the future of America and the building of left movements beyond 2020, makes little sense either. The 2020 presidential race has the potential to depart radically from the norm. The pattern of election cycles has been, in all but the most exceptional circumstances, that Democratic politicians come in with abysmally low, vague promises.

