Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?
"People that believe in conspiracy theories are not dumb." Half of Americans believe in conspiracy theories ... here's why. Special thanks to Abbie Richards
11/25/2020 8:30 PMupdated: 11/25/2020 9:33 PM
5 comments
Jose M.25 minutes
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-monoclonal-antibody-treatment-covid-19
Abet L.26 minutes
Rumor mongering. 😂
Lindo J.28 minutes
https://www.snopes.com/news/2020/08/21/qanon-2020-election/
Kevin B.an hour
The only conspiracy is the fact that every human on earth can be clothed, fed, and housed with the resources currently available. One Love✌🏾
Brutan hour
Abbie Richards has dissected dozens of conspiracy theories.