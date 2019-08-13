Why "El Chapo's" Lawyer Wants a New Trial
"I will defend Mr. Guzmán until the end." Joining Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's defense team at his sensational New York trial was one of her first experiences as a lawyer. Now, she wants her client back in court.
A sit down with Mariel Colón
Mariel Colón was a lawyer on the team that defended notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán during his trial in New York City. Being part of Guzman’s defense team was one of her first experiences as a lawyer. Guzman’s family had previously balked at having to pay for his defense, which they considered a losing proposition, according to a report in Mexico’s El Universal newspaper, but changed their mind after Guzman’s plea to them in court. One of Team El Chapo’s tasks was to ask a judge to allow him to get a hug from his wife, whom he has not seen in two years according to the NY Post.
“Everyone has already heard about “El Chapo" Guzmán. Obviously, every member of the jury knew who Mr. “El Chapo" Guzmán was and knew things that weren’t exactly flattering about Mr. Guzmán. So, not just for me but for the entire defense team, I think that made it much more difficult because from the very beginning, and in the minds of everyone around the world, Mr. Guzmán wasn’t innocent. When people think about “El Chapo” Guzmán, I mean, they’re afraid. They think of him as a monster and that it's obviously what makes it a difficult case.”
While the appeals process goes on, Guzman has been transferred to the “Supermax” prison in Florence, Colorado — known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.” He was extradited to Mexico two years ago on suspicion that he imported chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine. In 2007, police in Mexico confiscated more than $205 million in cash from his palatial home in Mexico City along with a cache of automatic weapons. As part of its case against Guzman, prosecutors have said they will try to seize an estimated $14 billion in profits from his sale of drugs.
Brut.
- 101.9k
- 725
- 47
34 comments
Eugenia M.08/31/2019 07:30
Jajajaja que tipa graciosa parece mas enamorada que abogada😂😂😂😂😂. No se entero de quien es el chapo 😂😂😂😂
Sixto R.08/30/2019 02:45
Ella como abogada del equipo tiene que defenderlo a capa y espada a sabiendas que es un asesino y narcotraficante y no es un santo el chapo
Jesus A.08/29/2019 13:52
Bueno si y si tiene que ir a juicio porque le falto una cadena perpetua mas por daños graves al ser humano que se han perdido por las drogas que transporto.
Andrea G.08/29/2019 06:23
oh🐦
Armando D.08/29/2019 02:45
I guess her only motive is to ensure the subject will receive a fair trial. Of course to be included the popularity as additional prerequisite.
Luis F.08/27/2019 18:07
Jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajjaajjajajaajajajja
Murad A.08/26/2019 16:17
Drug dealer lost the rights of others.
Doha D.08/23/2019 21:26
Love you El Chapo
Leo K.08/23/2019 05:45
You go get them, girl.
Orlando B.08/23/2019 01:25
ESTE NARCO ES UN CRIMINAL, MÁS DE 2000 ASECINATOS Y MILES.DE TONELADAS DE.DROGA ENVIADA.A LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS.
Mobarok H.08/22/2019 09:23
https://youtu.be/WZOTGNSvycQ
Imroz K.08/20/2019 06:07
Nice
Imroz K.08/20/2019 06:04
Nice
George L.08/20/2019 02:04
My massage 2 every snitch that snitched out my brother "" el chapo "" ( don't get comfortable in witness program)..
George L.08/20/2019 01:57
Viva Guzman...
M.H. G.08/19/2019 16:06
I like her attitude.
Maria E.08/19/2019 00:37
Estupida.todo narco asesino deberia morir.el es un monstruo y claro como les paga muy bien....el es maravillosa persona ? Por favor. Que negocion ! Ponerte a hablar de tu cliente....mediocre.
Abdul H.08/18/2019 17:38
Nice Hy
Mirza T.08/18/2019 07:41
Spanish is sweet language
Amira A.08/17/2019 08:46
Well she is going to be be headed soon