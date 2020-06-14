back
Why Jane Roe flipped sides on abortion law
She fought for the right to abortion for all Americans, and succeeded — then she became a crucial figure in the anti-abortion movement. This is Norma McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" of Roe v. Wade.
06/14/2020 1:59 PM
- New
2 comments
Khosi B.35 minutes
The reason why I don't wish any woman to be in the same shoes I was months back. Me and my husband had a perfect love story with our lovely kids not until he decided to move out of the house without any reason and chose to stay with his secretary. Matters became worse when he couldn't allow us to communicate which tortured me and always put me in tears. Through all the depressions and confusion I lost control over my emotions which resulted in losing my job because I couldn't concentrate but instead he kept on overreacting on minor issues. I tried getting help but ended up wasting my time and more money not until when I went to church and opened up to my friend who reffed me to Mama Tina who had helped her son to win a court case. For the last time, I decided to give it a try for the sake of my children and Love I still felt for him. I contacted Mama Tina +27673788758 and told her all my problems, he promised to give me back my good-life and happy family again. He asked me to send her information about my husband which we used in making prayers. Within days, I found missed calls of him which surprised me and made me so happy. I sent him a callback and he called immediately starting with apologizing and yearning for us to be family again. I forgave him since already Mama had shown me the whole story in his mirror how the other woman was using bad muthi on him and since then our lives are progressing both financially and our relationship is so perfect than before. I am so proud of what Mama Tina did for me and also recommend anyone with a related problem or any other problem, You can call or text him on whats-app +27673788758.
Phillip C.38 minutes
So where was the deathbed confession 🤔