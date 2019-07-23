Why Protesters Want Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to Resign

Puerto Rico Protesters in Their Own Words

A filtered chat of 889 pages of misogynous, homophobic, racist comments by the governor. Several of the texts mock victims of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017 and may have led to more than 4,000 deaths. In one instance, Mr Rosselló criticized the former Speaker of the New York City Council, Melissa Mark-Viverito, saying people should "beat up that whore". Thousands of deaths after Hurricane Maria according to El Nuevo Dia. Closure of over 200 schools. $72 billion in debt. Puerto Ricans couldn’t take it anymore and are demanded the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. Thousands of protestors gathered in San Juan. Protests also took place in Spain, Florida, New York and Texas.

Mr Rosselló, who had only a few days after the protests, insisted he would stay on, said he would continue working until 2 August to allow an orderly transition. He recorded a video statement that was broadcasted on July 24, 2019. Mr Rosselló's announcement triggered celebrations on the streets of the capital San Juan. In a prior attempt to appease protesters, he said he would not seek re-election next year. The 40-year-old governor is leader of the New Progressive Party, a Puerto Rican political party which advocates US statehood. Mr Rosselló will be replaced by the US Caribbean island territory's Justice Secretary, Wanda Vázquez.

Ms Vázquez was next in line under the constitution because the secretary of state Luis Rivera Marín, who would have succeeded the governor, resigned last week as part of the texting scandal. Mr Rosselló's announcement came just hours after the leader of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives said that lawmakers were planning to commence impeachment proceedings to remove the governor. His ousting is viewed by many as both a repudiation of the governor and a rejection of the dysfunction and corruption that has plagued the island.

Brut.