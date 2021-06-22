back
Why she had to choose an abortion in her 2nd trimester
"Why did I have to fly to another state to get the care I needed?" At 15 weeks, she was given two options: terminating the pregnancy or waiting to miscarry.
06/22/2021 5:00 PM
4 comments
Angela C.an hour
If you like Keanu Reeves Click on this link and tell him what you like about him
Annettecookbook A.an hour
An abortion is between you and your God!
Brut2 hours
The Supreme Court will hear the case challenging Roe v. Wade. Here's what that would mean: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/17/us/politics/supreme-court-to-hear-abortion-case-challenging-roe-v-wade.html?partner=slack&smid=sl-share
Brut2 hours
If you or anyone you know needs assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion, please call the M+A Hotline at (833) 246-2632, the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for legal assistance, ineedana.com to find the nearest clinic or abortionfunds.org to find funding for an abortion. Check out the We Testify page for more information: