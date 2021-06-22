back

Why she had to choose an abortion in her 2nd trimester

"Why did I have to fly to another state to get the care I needed?" At 15 weeks, she was given two options: terminating the pregnancy or waiting to miscarry.

06/22/2021 5:00 PM
4 comments

  • Angela C.
    an hour

    If you like Keanu Reeves Click on this link and tell him what you like about him

  • Annettecookbook A.
    an hour

    An abortion is between you and your God!

  • Brut
    2 hours

    The Supreme Court will hear the case challenging Roe v. Wade. Here's what that would mean: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/17/us/politics/supreme-court-to-hear-abortion-case-challenging-roe-v-wade.html?partner=slack&smid=sl-share

  • Brut
    2 hours

    If you or anyone you know needs assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion, please call the M+A Hotline at (833) 246-2632, the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for legal assistance, ineedana.com to find the nearest clinic or abortionfunds.org to find funding for an abortion. Check out the We Testify page for more information: