back
Why the parents of the Oxford shooter were criminally charged
They got him a gun for Christmas. He killed four people at his school. Here's why the parents of Ethan Crumbley were criminally charged after the Oxford High School shooting ...
12/06/2021 6:34 PMupdated: 12/06/2021 6:36 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:42
Why the parents of the Oxford shooter were criminally charged
- 5:30
The story of Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row in Texas
- 5:12
This natural hair activist fought for the right to braid hair
- 8:04
Britney is free. This is her story.
- 5:43
Ghislaine Maxwell: the socialite accused of sex-trafficking
- 4:16
Capitol rioters: How it started vs. How it’s going
17 comments
Anthony L.18 minutes
The fact his parents are trumptards this does not surprise me 1 bit they are such law abiding citizens that when they found out they where going to be charged they ran like cowards..
Brut24 minutes
Why the Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting incident: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/03/us/crumbley-parents-charged-michigan-shooting.html?partner=slack&smid=sl-share
Lee B.33 minutes
REMEMBER YOU SMART MOUTH COOL KIDS BEING POPULAR AND BULLYING OTHERS CAN COST YOU !!! TREAT PEOPLE DECENT AND THESE THINGS WONT HAPPEN I HOPE THIS TAUGHT YOU KIDS A LESSON
John S.44 minutes
And righties will claim that they shouldn't charge the parents because parents should have the right to bet guns for their children and teens are responsible enough to own guns AND teens need to stay out of politics because they aren't responsible enough.
Theresa H.an hour
My son has had gun in the family every sense he was born goes hunting and knows gun kill, he went to a gun safety course maybe they should give safe courses at school with out have fun in school these rural communities kids go hunting and they learn how to use a gun It the big city that the problem I know you liberal's want like this but it my beliefs .
James M.an hour
Say what thats crazy i didnt own my first handgun till last year my parents never gifted me anything like that thats insane
Harshaan S.an hour
"This is America"
Bernadine N.an hour
America, the only developed peacetime country where children can be shot, while shopping, while in church or while in school. America, where a child getting a gun for Christmas is a thing.
Donnie T.an hour
If the parents are going to be held responsible then the school should own some of that as well for allowing him to go back. Just sayin
Julius B.an hour
The party of Trump is a death cult... https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-congressman-posts-family-christmas-picture-with-guns-days-after-school-2021-12-05/
Subrena M.an hour
At This point a person has to be living under a rock not to know about school shooting & GUN safety 🧐🤬put the PARENTS under the JAIL give the CHILD a good ole fashion AZZ Whippin then put him in the jail-cell over top of his parents 🤯😠
贾朋承an hour
Online education solve all problems
Lianne K.an hour
My kids only ever wanted a new bike for Christmas. Come on America get your head out of the sand and the guns out of your stores!
Grant T.an hour
I think the state and federal government should also be charged as u let a child get a gun .... u can only consume alcohol in some states at 21 ... need I say more ....
Comfo T.an hour
Just imagine this type of parents
Santiago M.an hour
No guns, no gun killings period, the rest is baloney, guns should be ONLY in the hands of police and the military, if needed to hunt for food a double barrel shot gun or rifle should suffice, as is in civilized countries
Smead J.an hour
Well now she opened a door for everyone now ! You better inspect your kids in the hood now .