Why the U.S. spends so much on defense

With $750 billion spent last year, America’s defense budget is higher than the next 11 highest-spending countries combined. Here’s why ...

04/12/2022 1:08 PMupdated: 04/12/2022 1:10 PM
    Why the U.S. spends so much on defense

6 comments

  • Desmond L.
    an hour

    Need to understand, without spending more on defense,there will be war and consequences will be great,let alone, without a country, there will be no humans

  • Marco M.
    an hour

    Uh…Russia? North Korea? That’s why.

  • Travis C.
    an hour

    Maybe the government is spending that much on it cause they know something we do not know? Because ya know, US government has always been transparent & honest lol.

  • Betel N.
    an hour

    The US is filled with paranoid warmongers who would rather spend dollars for ammo and not how to improve its people at home.

  • Minh P.
    an hour

    After the war in Ukraine, I have a hard time buying any "peace and cooperation" argument.

  • Brut
    an hour

    Can we add this comment?: To learn more about defense spending, check out Michael Brenes' book: https://www.umasspress.com/9781625345226/for-might-and-right/

