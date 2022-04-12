back
Why the U.S. spends so much on defense
With $750 billion spent last year, America’s defense budget is higher than the next 11 highest-spending countries combined. Here’s why ...
04/12/2022 1:08 PMupdated: 04/12/2022 1:10 PM
6 comments
Desmond L.an hour
Need to understand, without spending more on defense,there will be war and consequences will be great,let alone, without a country, there will be no humans
Marco M.an hour
Uh…Russia? North Korea? That’s why.
Travis C.an hour
Maybe the government is spending that much on it cause they know something we do not know? Because ya know, US government has always been transparent & honest lol.
Betel N.an hour
The US is filled with paranoid warmongers who would rather spend dollars for ammo and not how to improve its people at home.
Minh P.an hour
After the war in Ukraine, I have a hard time buying any "peace and cooperation" argument.
Brutan hour
Can we add this comment?: To learn more about defense spending, check out Michael Brenes' book: https://www.umasspress.com/9781625345226/for-might-and-right/