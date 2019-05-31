Will Arming Teachers With Guns Stop School Shootings?
In response to persistent school shootings, some Americans now want to arm teachers. Comedian Wyatt Cenac thinks they need a reality check. ✔️
Wyatt Cenac on School Safety
Last season, Comedian Wyatt Cenac’s HBO show Problem Areas tackled policing in today's society. Now, he thinks we all should be taking a MUCH deeper look at our schools. Wyatt Cenac thinks education is important —and we need to talk about it before it’s too late. Wyatt Cenac wants to ask you why aren't we having a larger conversation about education and why aren't we holding administrations accountable for something that at the moment doesn't have a national standard?
“Is bullying a big problem? It’s pretty common here, and they think, “Oh, it’s OK. He’ll just be fine. But the truth is it’s really not fine.”
In the wake of so many school shootings this call to do things like arm teachers and put cops in schools and bring in metal detectors and the result of that often has been teachers and administrators either abdicating responsibility or just handing over responsibility passively from education to law enforcement. What might have just been a flare up between two students an argument that turned into pushing and shoving now becomes an assault charge because a cop became involved.
Preventative measures to recognize that many kids are dealing with stressors in their life. Not every kid in U.S. society is going to show up and shoot up a school, but you have things like high rates of teen suicide that you could deal with.Since 2015, funding and resources to districts with high rates of poverty has improved. But Cenac says new approaches towards school safety and the school to prison pipeline must be approached on a larger scale.
Brut.
- 25.0k
- 139
- 35
32 comments
Zack T.06/29/2019 10:20
We protect our money, our politicians and our celebrities with guns, why not our children?
Tina M.06/28/2019 18:01
Keep the guns out of the teachers hands put more retired police officers in the schools
Carlos M.06/27/2019 04:05
I remember growing up watching teachers fight students. One broke a students nose and dislocated his shoulder, 20years of teaching it was a sad day. We need to focus on mental health and connection, keep public safety in the hands of law enforcement.
Jammie P.06/26/2019 20:18
FOH. Special training 2 carry guns but can't get a raise
Michael D.06/26/2019 13:52
So you make teachers buy their own supplies for kids, now they are supposed to get themselves an arsenal and special gun training? You really think anyone is going to do that? We just wont have teachers, heres a better idea, dont put the weight on the teachers
Arthur L.06/25/2019 01:42
They don't pay teachers enough to teach !!! Now Trump is dreaming about what's!
Robert M.06/23/2019 15:51
Wyatt just piggy-backing things that need to be fixed with school shootings!! Two different problems!!
Garrick W.06/21/2019 07:24
Who cares what he thinks. Who is Wyatt Cenac? A comedian? Right we need more insight into comedians.
Xavier W.06/20/2019 12:05
If you want peace, prepare for War 💯
Kirk H.06/19/2019 22:10
Again, he says educators are abdicating their roles ... they are not trained to be law enforcement
Vanesita V.06/17/2019 01:04
No more guns at schools
Cainen C.06/14/2019 20:06
We’re taking advice from comedians now?
Alice W.06/13/2019 01:38
But if teachers can just shoot black kids for acting up in class, what will happen to the cops’ jobs?
Derek A.06/12/2019 02:56
It all boils down to morality folks, if you don't value life,why would you ever be afraid to take it.
Cory B.06/08/2019 05:24
Maybe it was my time in the military. But I've felt pretty safe when there were guns around knowing the were faced at my enemy.
Larry G.06/07/2019 09:40
An increase in welfare spending will not stop a shooter .
Matthew H.06/03/2019 03:20
Except these school shootings are happening in the "safe areas". The schools getting shot up aren't in the brown and black neighborhoods with the metal detector and cops, are they?
Gman P.06/01/2019 22:36
There are thousands and thousands of retired police officers who could be hired as school resource officers at reasonable prices to help protect our schools, these are individuals who have already been screened and passed back ground checks, they are already certified with CCW, let the teachers teach, why is this so complicated....
Theresa W.06/01/2019 19:18
The teachers could shoot the students?
Muslimah J.06/01/2019 10:55
Interesting now they want to take guns off the street and put them into the schools with our children! Is it me or does this sound strange and doesn’t make sense? I mean really, the police at least every year or couple of years invite folks to hand in their guns just to turn around and put them into the schools! Heck the police already use guns to plant on folks, and resale back into the street now they really want to put our children at further risk with teachers carrying guns. So they will just be in the middle of OK Coral! Lol Trump