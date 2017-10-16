Women keeping their hair

Why would women have to shave? Feminists are questioning this "shaving dictatorship".
246 comments
Jt W.10/12/2018 09:12
I love hair,I tell my girl to stop shaving it,it's a sign of maturity,plus I was born in the seventies
Ilyes O.09/02/2018 08:04
pdrrr
Nathan H.11/13/2017 03:34
They’ve all got on point brows I see, not a monobrow in sight! Lol
Andrea C.11/10/2017 22:34
didn’t someone have hairy arm pits at First Data...I recall having a picture on my phone 😂😂😂
Ines G.11/10/2017 13:12
see? you are not the only one. i like your hairy armpits, it really suits you ❤️
Ilse H.11/10/2017 00:41
Just do whatever you want and ignore people's judgements. And don't lecture people about it.
Jessica S.11/09/2017 23:57
I hate shaving but I hate seeing the hair under my arm so I do it honestly I think it takes so much time especially my legs ugh no matter how long I leave the damn nair on i Still hair poking out say hey bitch you miss 😒😒 fml
Shannan G.11/09/2017 14:01
😂😂🤔🤔
LaDale H.11/09/2017 14:00
What a person does with their own body is their choice...its not a rebellion against anything in my opinion. Some people like it sone dont..its just a way of weeding out the time wasters and helping u find your perfect match quicker
Declan M.11/09/2017 12:04
your story 😳
Lindsay H.11/09/2017 10:16
So many conditioned fools entirely missing the point 😂
Mark S.11/09/2017 09:57
Shave your armpits and your pussy
Ayeoba D.11/09/2017 09:51
Soon, people will blame having to wear clothes on dictatorship... Oh wait. They already did didn't they 😐
Kim N.11/09/2017 08:09
remember that girl 😂😂😂
Nicole S.11/09/2017 07:50
Every comment I have read has literally been 'i have never had a problem with this,' they're all positive 😂😂 Clearly these women have ran into a few douche bags over the years.
Nicole S.11/09/2017 07:42
Lmao, no one is pointing a gun to all of women and forcing them to shave. It's simple, don't do it if you don't want too. Ffs first world problems 😂😂 and if someone comments about sexism and 'oppression' it will honestly make my day.
Stephen M.11/09/2017 06:41
hilarious xxxx
Ma-In D.11/09/2017 04:28
nyahahaha
J A.11/09/2017 02:55
Yes, it's a dictatorship. You are being SO oppressed because some men in America don't won't to sleep with a woman who has hairy pits..... And they wonder why fewer and fewer women identify as a feminist now....
Victor D.11/08/2017 23:57
u