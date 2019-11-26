Women unite across world in gender violence protest
There wasn't a big rally in the U.S. — but across the world, thousands protested in solidarity against gender violence.
Dismantling rape culture around the world
Rape can leave a devastating impact that spans decades, even generations. It destroys bodies and minds and puts peace in jeopardy. When left unpunished or trivialized, it can create a pervasive culture where sexual violence is normalized, women and girls are undervalued, and entire communities and nations are left fractured. Many still fail to name or challenge the rape culture that surrounds us. Through words, actions and inactions; discriminatory laws or leniency towards perpetrators; through the media that is consumed, jokes laughed at, and attitudes that go unquestioned, become part of a culture that allows rape to continue.
Women in countries like Chile, Mexico, Spain, Sudan, Turkey, Colombia and France, all joined together in solidarity to sing in protest against violence against their communities. “Patriarchy is a judge that judges us for being born. And our punishment is the violence that you see. It’s femicide. Impunity for my murderer. It’s disappearance. It’s rape. They kill us. They rape us. They rob us. They exploit us. My body’s not to be touched. With clothes, without clothes, my body’s not to be touched. She reported him and she was killed. We’re not all here. The murdered women are missing. Why is it that they silence my people? On your knees, patriarchy!”
Although in recent years, the voices of activists and survivors through movements such as #MeToo, #TimesUp, #Niunamenos, #NotOneMore, #BalanceTonPorc, have reached an upsurge that cannot be silenced or ignored, violence against women and girls continues in every country. One in three women are impacted by this violence; 15 million adolescent girls worldwide have experienced forced sex according to UN Women. Across the world and in different contexts, women and girls universally experience rape, sexual violence, and abuse. From university campuses to armed conflicts, their voices and stories have reached a climax that can no longer be ignored or silenced.
Reshma P.12/10/2019 04:14
Dear guys.... Don’t give any girl hopes of Marriage and Forever Love, when you know that you cannot fulfill it. Because : It Hurts when these hopes are scattered. Never play with her Feelings please. Just think about your sister before you do it Try to touch her heart, not her body. brings her home to introduce your parents, not to get her in your bedroom . steal her tears, not her virginity . Hold her when she is weak, instead of leaving her ALONE 🙂
Letty V.12/07/2019 18:00
Amen 🙌🏽
Miriam A.12/04/2019 21:42
Way no Mamés, está bien que protesten por ser maltratadas y todo eso pero tampoco se pasen de verga con las estatuas y todo eso. Pinche vergüenza 🤦🏻♀️
David R.12/04/2019 18:33
And there’s countries and islands missing in that list and we feel the same way.
Lamia F.12/04/2019 15:19
Let there be revolution. 💪🏽
Kimberly M.12/04/2019 06:05
10 women A DAY are murdered in Mexico alone!! This is so overdue!! "My rapist is you", love it!! ❤️💔
Andrew H.12/01/2019 00:57
Uh huh, heroine, heroin, YoU T0ur US, "uterus", "Whirled Wore" (world war) problems. Women, "whim men", know more tiers, no more tears, no other way, know other weigh; crews of fiction, Crucifixion, cruise of fix shun. mmm Prey.
Rod K.11/30/2019 23:44
Gender violence, is that when a parent allows or encourages puberty preventing hormone therapy for their kids so they can prepare to identify as the opposite sex of which they were born?
Felipe B.11/30/2019 15:37
This is why MGTOW is growing.
Carlos B.11/30/2019 04:30
If it truly was a patriarchy we live in, id be able to smack them and tell them to shut up without any opposition that's clearly not the case
Carla K.11/30/2019 02:47
me da escalofríos
Ozama M.11/29/2019 06:43
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 wat a joke
Ginger D.11/28/2019 21:16
Here in the U.S., feminists just make fools of themselves. https://media.zenfs.com/en/homerun/feed_manager_auto_publish_494/edecc654d6d9f05454a399dc6eeaf435
Oscar M.11/28/2019 17:58
In my country police kill and rape for president and president family order they dont let people march to protest
Brandon P.11/28/2019 04:17
They want gender equality till you swing back on’em
Aldo O.11/27/2019 19:00
Atte.. las que matan a la mujer antes de nacer
Ezy Y.11/27/2019 17:46
So what are they doing totally not violent??
Joe Y.11/27/2019 13:45
Amazing that they haven’t actually looked at the numbers. Majority of suicides? Majority of people murdered? Since there are only two genders, it’s amazing that the one gender who gets murdered way less and kills themselves way less is playing the victim.
Vladimir N.11/27/2019 12:21
hahahahahahahahaha is this some new kind of pilates and aerobic for women xD
Robert11/27/2019 09:52
Idk why I laughed