World Record For Longest Line of Sanitary Pads
There's a line of sanitary pads over 1,000 meters long — and it's in the shape of a uterus. ♀️ (via Brut India)
01/27/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:23 AM
8 comments
Shaily Y.02/27/2019 07:43
Waste
Kleek O.02/26/2019 18:39
Girls could be using these
Jaclyn D.02/26/2019 05:19
They still wasted a lot of good pads though.....
Alexandrea B.02/23/2019 15:12
...can I have some?
Virginia T.02/18/2019 23:06
“YoU nEeD to PAy fOr mY WoMeN hYgIene mAteRiALs” not if you finna do this tf go grab some from that line
Hope C.02/13/2019 15:04
Cool
Matthew P.02/02/2019 17:29
why wouldn't they give 10000 to people who need them?
Kyle J.01/29/2019 07:40
Wow another record nobody wanna try and break