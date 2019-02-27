back

World Record For Longest Line of Sanitary Pads

There's a line of sanitary pads over 1,000 meters long — and it's in the shape of a uterus. ♀️ (via Brut India)

01/27/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 8:23 AM

8 comments

  • Shaily Y.
    02/27/2019 07:43

    Waste

  • Kleek O.
    02/26/2019 18:39

    Girls could be using these

  • Jaclyn D.
    02/26/2019 05:19

    They still wasted a lot of good pads though.....

  • Alexandrea B.
    02/23/2019 15:12

    ...can I have some?

  • Virginia T.
    02/18/2019 23:06

    “YoU nEeD to PAy fOr mY WoMeN hYgIene mAteRiALs” not if you finna do this tf go grab some from that line

  • Hope C.
    02/13/2019 15:04

    Cool

  • Matthew P.
    02/02/2019 17:29

    why wouldn't they give 10000 to people who need them?

  • Kyle J.
    01/29/2019 07:40

    Wow another record nobody wanna try and break

