back
Young diplomat fighting to unite her continent
"They said we are too young to lead. I mean, I'm sorry to disappoint them, we're not." She's one of the youngest diplomats ever appointed and she's fighting to unite her continent.
07/02/2021 5:12 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:34
Young diplomat fighting to unite her continent
- 3:51
Lessons to fight climate change from “The Terminator”
- 3:58
How Arnold Schwarzenegger went from action hero to climate hero
- 5:01
Father seeks justice after son was racially profiled and attacked at NYC hotel
- 5:35
U.S. Women's Soccer and equal pay: The fight continues
- 5:59
The life of Jill Biden
0 comments