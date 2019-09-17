Youth Indigenous Activist’s Message to Trump and Bolsonaro

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to the US

Brazilian Amazonian Indigenous leader Artemisa Xakriaba gives a speech during media event with other environmental activists including Swedish Greta Thurnberg on Capitol Hill September 17, 2019 in Washington,DC. - Thunberg spoke forcefully on September 16, 2019 in Washington,DC about the "destruction" of the planet and the large-scale deaths that could come about as a result of climate change, water and air pollution and the destruction of food chains.

“I am here representing the more than 25 million indigenous people and members of traditional communities united by the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities. This alliance is formed by four organizations from Brazil, the Amazon basin, Mesoamerica, and Indonesia, which together protect 600 hectares of forest. We are the main guardians of the forest. We, indigenous people, depend on nature, that is our mother and our territory because that is what keeps us alive. But we are being persecuted, threatened, and murdered. Last year alone, 164 defenders of the environment were killed. Almost one every second day. We cannot accept that another drop of indigenous blood be spilled. This is my first time in the United States, and I appreciate my opportunity to be here. I know this is the richest country in the world, but it is also the one who has emitted the most gasses that cause climate change. But these gasses, because the planet’s atmosphere has no borders, have negative impact in the world, not just here. My territory is in Brazil, in the dry highlands the Cerrado. Even the young can see this biome disappearing and our native plants dying due to lack of water. If it goes on like this, 20 years from now, my homeland will become a desert. My people will be at risk of becoming history,” Artemisa Xakriaba states.

On September 21, 2019, Thunberg, along with 500 other teen activists, will convene for the first ever Youth Climate Summit at the UN headquarters, a testament to the growing power of a movement that has succeeded in popularizing the term "climate emergency" over the past year.

Brut.