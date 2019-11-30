Science and Technology

  1. What the Movies Got Right About the Future

    • 232.4k
    • 29

  2. How an Activist Lived Off Food From His Yard

    • 2.0m
    • 33

  3. #TBT: The Dawn of the Streaming Wars

    • 538.4k
    • 10

  4. Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants

    • 202.5k
    • 14

  5. The Seawater Agriculture Revolution

    • 130.7k
    • 22

  6. Turning Sawdust into Plastic

    • 369.3k
    • 10

  7. How Humans Have Changed the Earth's Geology

    • 209.2k
    • 128

  8. Growing Food Out of Thin Air

    • 139.3k
    • 12

  9. Bill Nye: Empowering Women Will Save the World

    • 17.2k
    • 65

  10. A Smart Cane For the Visually Impaired

    • 714.8k
    • 136

  11. Sisters Read Bedtime Stories to Promote Literacy

    • 103.8k
    • 14

  12. What is Trypophobia?

    • 511.6k
    • 637

  13. Chasing Tornadoes 🌪️😲

    • 1.8m
    • 63

  14. Why Smell and Flavor Trigger Memories

    • 480.8k
    • 65

  15. How Social Media Warps The Way We Shop

    • 76.7k
    • 4

  16. The Future of Space Flight

    • 36.4k
    • 11

  17. What is Transhumanism?

    • 76.2k
    • 29

  18. Animals That Won’t Last the Century

    • 155.9k
    • 16

  19. Video Streaming’s Surprising Environmental Impact

    • 105.5k
    • 13

  20. #TBT: JFK's Speech About Going to the Moon

    • 83.8k
    • 8

  21. 4 Disaster-Prone Regions in the U.S.

    • 2.4m
    • 131

  22. Allergy Season is Getting Worse

  23. Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Greta Thunberg

    • 1.7m
    • 90

  24. Human Composting: The Eco-Friendly Burial

    • 823.0k
    • 14

  25. Jeff Bezos’ Aerospace Company Unveils Lunar Lander

    • 852.6k
    • 495

  26. 3D-Printed Homes Made For Mars

    • 303.3k
    • 80

  27. How Lobster Shells Can Solve the Plastic Problem

    • 93.7k
    • 6

  28. Netflix Star Drops Science About Representation

    • 80.7k
    • 13

  29. Afro Representation — One Emoji at a Time

    • 978.2k
    • 181

  30. How to Save Money on Dinner and Fight Food Waste

    • 91.9k
    • 13

  31. Affordable Internet For Minority Communities

    • 13.6k
    • 4

  32. Green Pet Food for A Smaller "Carbon Pawprint"

    • 304.4k
    • 14

  33. The New Walking Car

    • 784.1k
    • 69

  34. Underground Farms Of The Future

    • 118.5k
    • 4

  35. 17-year-old started her own environmental organization

    • 24.1k
    • 9

  36. This App Detects Signs of Depression

    • 216.9k
    • 36

  37. Saturn's Disappearing Rings

    • 2.8m
    • 96

  38. Politicians' epic tech fails

    • 29.0k
    • 33

  39. Baby Born From Donor's Uterus

    • 1.2m
    • 100

  40. "Idiot" search results show Trump 👀

    • 47.1k
    • 100

  41. Floating Island Parks Made From Plastic Pollution

    • 10.7m
    • 943

  42. This Man is Seeing Color For the First Time

    • 167.3k
    • 14

  43. Say hello to edible water bottles

    • 2.5m
    • 71

  44. Dire Warning on Climate Change

    • 53.8k
    • 14

  45. Flying Into The Eye of Hurricane Florence

    • 358.4k
    • 25

  46. 17-year-old astronaut training for Mars

    • 198.5k
    • 81

  47. Heartbreaking display of love in the animal kingdom

    • 1.5m
    • 158

  48. Your Ashes Can Help Save The Coral Reefs

    • 1.5m
    • 119

  49. Hurricanes' prices

    • 26.1k
    • 8

  50. Apple's Keynote

    • 81.4k
    • 43

2

3

4