#TBT: JFK's Speech About Going to the Moon
"We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." JFK's rousing speech at Rice University changed what many saw as possible then and is just as inspirational 50 years after the Apollo 11 mission. 🌕🚀
JFK's Rousing Speech on the U.S. Space Program
In honor of Kennedy's historic speech, below are some documents and other information relating to the decision to go to the Moon and Project Apollo that nasa.gov has provided. On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced before a special joint session of Congress the dramatic and ambitious goal of sending an American safely to the Moon before the end of the decade. A number of political factors affected Kennedy's decision and the timing of it. In general, Kennedy felt great pressure to have the United States "catch up to and overtake" the Soviet Union in the "space race." Four years after the Sputnik shock of 1957, the cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had become the first human in space on April 12, 1961, greatly embarrassing the U.S. While Alan Shepard became the first American in space on May 5, he only flew on a short suborbital flight instead of orbiting the Earth, as Gagarin had done. In addition, the Bay of Pigs fiasco in mid-April put unquantifiable pressure on Kennedy. He wanted to announce a program that the U.S. had a strong chance at achieving before the Soviet Union.
After consulting with Vice President Johnson, NASA Administrator James Webb, and other officials, he concluded that landing an American on the Moon would be a very challenging technological feat, but an area of space exploration in which the U.S. actually had a potential lead. Thus, the cold war is the primary contextual lens through which many historians now view Kennedy's speech. The decision involved much consideration before making it public, as well as enormous human efforts and expenditures to make what became Project Apollo a reality by 1969. Only the construction of the Panama Canal in modern peacetime and the Manhattan Project in war were comparable in scope. NASA's overall human spaceflight efforts were guided by Kennedy's speech; Projects Mercury (at least in its latter stages), Gemini, and Apollo were designed to execute Kennedy's goal. His goal was achieved on July 20, 1969, when Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong stepped off the Lunar Module's ladder and onto the Moon's surface.
Brut.
- 83.8k
- 116
- 8
8 comments
Eddie W.08/25/2019 00:19
Yeah baby! The real deal, leading us by challenging us to accomplish the impossible - going to another planet and return safely. The impossible became reality- wow! Miss you, JFK! 🇺🇸❤
Brandon M.07/31/2019 06:57
The greatest president we had before my time but to me such a young great man but he as same as we have flaws and so did he but some greater than others just depends on how you face those flaws
Michael R.07/31/2019 04:14
"Why does Rice play Texas?" Lmao!
An D.07/29/2019 02:23
Great speech...
Michael C.07/20/2019 14:50
Maybe it’s time to retire to a civilized country where you will get excellent universal health care, low crime, cheaper housing, no death penalty, no school shootings, legal same sex marriage, safe and legal abortions and one of the longest life expectancies on the planet. Come to Madrid, Spain! We, at Move to Madrid, can help you realize this dream. How? Through the retirement residence program. We have lived in Spain for over 29 years and we will help you every step of the way from the hotel where you first stay, the apartment you rent or buy, finalizing your residence card and getting your universal health coverage. WhatsApp: 629148478 [email protected]
Pete B.07/19/2019 16:11
One of the greatest Presidents that ever served this Nation. I am proud to have voted for him and always will be.
Brut07/18/2019 19:05
"It's time to go back to the moon — this time to stay." Jeff Bezos's aerospace company recently unveiled a lunar lander mock-up:
Mel O.07/18/2019 16:56
Good old days. And now we have trump.