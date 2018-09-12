back

17-year-old astronaut training for Mars

Most 17-year-olds go to prom — but this 17-year-old is prepping to go to Mars. 👩🏻‍🚀

52 comments

  • Raffaele P.
    09/30/2018 22:51

    There’s no u-turns once you’re gone. I don’t think we are ready for Mars now and even in 20 years I’d be surprised. Go to the moon. I would think chances of a successful mission would be greater.

  • Josh C.
    09/27/2018 23:23

    How dumb can you be ?

  • Hamid S.
    09/27/2018 22:08

    Love

  • Dayanne S.
    09/27/2018 04:09

    💛

  • Maryam S.
    09/25/2018 19:36

    😭😭😭😭😭

  • Thanhbinh P.
    09/25/2018 17:32

    First or last :(

  • Amine F.
    09/24/2018 16:03

    When I was younger, I used to ....

  • Rodriguez J.
    09/23/2018 09:54

    Are you going yes or no??? All that and she didn’t say anything about if she is going or no???

  • Karen V.
    09/23/2018 02:31

    omg i thot this was you at first!!!

  • Brady S.
    09/22/2018 21:48

    it's the Simpsons lol

  • Wandoo A.
    09/19/2018 03:02

    You can go to mars and prom. What is with the weird divide?

  • Lsamir A.
    09/17/2018 21:02

    0559210372

  • Sierra C.
    09/17/2018 17:04

    Must be nice to have money. 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Dana L.
    09/16/2018 22:50

    Well good luck 👍

  • Emerson G.
    09/16/2018 22:39

    One way mission to death

  • Rihab M.
    09/16/2018 09:42

    💙🌍

  • Devon S.
    09/16/2018 09:28

    Thats pretty sweet the world needs more people like her

  • Jorge M.
    09/16/2018 08:56

    Rip

  • Nancy B.
    09/16/2018 06:31

    as much as I’d like to study astronomy I know I won’t be able to keep up with it :(( but I’m proud of her for chasing her dreams❤️

  • Humberto I.
    09/16/2018 04:08

    😂