17-year-old astronaut training for Mars

Most 17-year-olds go to prom — but this 17-year-old is prepping to go to Mars. 👩🏻🚀
52 comments
Raffaele P.09/30/2018 22:51
There’s no u-turns once you’re gone. I don’t think we are ready for Mars now and even in 20 years I’d be surprised. Go to the moon. I would think chances of a successful mission would be greater.
Josh C.09/27/2018 23:23
How dumb can you be ?
Hamid S.09/27/2018 22:08
Love
Dayanne S.09/27/2018 04:09
💛
Maryam S.09/25/2018 19:36
😭😭😭😭😭
Thanhbinh P.09/25/2018 17:32
First or last :(
Amine F.09/24/2018 16:03
When I was younger, I used to ....
Rodriguez J.09/23/2018 09:54
Are you going yes or no??? All that and she didn’t say anything about if she is going or no???
Karen V.09/23/2018 02:31
omg i thot this was you at first!!!
Brady S.09/22/2018 21:48
it's the Simpsons lol
Wandoo A.09/19/2018 03:02
You can go to mars and prom. What is with the weird divide?
Lsamir A.09/17/2018 21:02
0559210372
Sierra C.09/17/2018 17:04
Must be nice to have money. 🤷🏻♀️
Dana L.09/16/2018 22:50
Well good luck 👍
Emerson G.09/16/2018 22:39
One way mission to death
Rihab M.09/16/2018 09:42
💙🌍
Devon S.09/16/2018 09:28
Thats pretty sweet the world needs more people like her
Jorge M.09/16/2018 08:56
Rip
Nancy B.09/16/2018 06:31
as much as I’d like to study astronomy I know I won’t be able to keep up with it :(( but I’m proud of her for chasing her dreams❤️
Humberto I.09/16/2018 04:08
😂