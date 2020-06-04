back
17-year-old creates coronavirus-tracking website
This website launched by a teenager long before the coronavirus outbreak tracks the pandemic globally in real time and has become one of the most accurate sources to date on COVID-19 cases.
04/06/2020 4:01 PM
Wendy H.05/12/2020 22:41
Clever boy.
Lainie O.05/12/2020 18:57
I’m truly impressed with your innovation and the thought that you put into it, thank you for your efforts to help at this time .. I’ll be checking out your site. 🤓
Okia J.05/12/2020 14:17
A u sure
Mimin Z.05/12/2020 09:31
Did you have to say "You know, You know, You Know" that much times? It is so irritating.
Brut05/12/2020 06:50
Here's Avi Schiffman's Covid-19 tracker: https://ncov2019.live/about
Areum V.05/12/2020 03:32
, he’s from your neck of the woods, right?
Vitthal Y.05/12/2020 03:13
Very nice
Viktor Ó.05/12/2020 02:14
Never heard of it.
Igor Š.05/11/2020 22:11
Nice bs.
Noah J.05/11/2020 20:36
Bro..talk to jesus je has ears...unlike a scren
Jorge E.05/11/2020 19:58
nCoV2019.live
Regina V.05/11/2020 19:49
Wow
Gaila M.05/11/2020 19:35
My question exactly
Angelika R.05/11/2020 19:22
What is the Name of this app?
Paingkhant05/11/2020 19:10
Mo သူ႔လို အရာေရာက္စမ္းပါ