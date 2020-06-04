back

17-year-old creates coronavirus-tracking website

This website launched by a teenager long before the coronavirus outbreak tracks the pandemic globally in real time and has become one of the most accurate sources to date on COVID-19 cases.

04/06/2020 4:01 PM

Science and Tech

15 comments

  • Wendy H.
    05/12/2020 22:41

    Clever boy.

  • Lainie O.
    05/12/2020 18:57

    I’m truly impressed with your innovation and the thought that you put into it, thank you for your efforts to help at this time .. I’ll be checking out your site. 🤓

  • Okia J.
    05/12/2020 14:17

    A u sure

  • Mimin Z.
    05/12/2020 09:31

    Did you have to say "You know, You know, You Know" that much times? It is so irritating.

  • Brut
    05/12/2020 06:50

    Here's Avi Schiffman's Covid-19 tracker: https://ncov2019.live/about

  • Areum V.
    05/12/2020 03:32

    , he’s from your neck of the woods, right?

  • Vitthal Y.
    05/12/2020 03:13

    Very nice

  • Viktor Ó.
    05/12/2020 02:14

    Never heard of it.

  • Igor Š.
    05/11/2020 22:11

    Nice bs.

  • Noah J.
    05/11/2020 20:36

    Bro..talk to jesus je has ears...unlike a scren

  • Jorge E.
    05/11/2020 19:58

    nCoV2019.live

  • Regina V.
    05/11/2020 19:49

    Wow

  • Gaila M.
    05/11/2020 19:35

    My question exactly

  • Angelika R.
    05/11/2020 19:22

    What is the Name of this app?

  • Paingkhant
    05/11/2020 19:10

    Mo သူ႔လို အရာ​ေရာက္​စမ္​းပါ

