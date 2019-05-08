3D-Printed Homes Made For Mars

These 3D-printed homes were built for Mars. Two innovative teams faced off for NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge to create shelters out of recyclables and materials that could be found on deep-space destinations, like the moon and Mars. Once the printing process was complete, the structures were subjected to tests that measured their ability to hold an atmosphere, tolerance to withstand meteor impact, and overall strength. Teams were scored on material makeup, design, structural integrity, and performance.

New York-based AI. SpaceFactory won the $500,000 prize— beating out 60 challengers. The technology competition aims to further NASA’s deep space goals, but also provide viable housing solutions for Earth, the moon and Mars.

Penn State went home with $200,000. While neither design is quite ready to be launched into space just yet, the boundaries broken here were remarkable. Few people worldwide are building with this emerging technology at this scale.

“I think there are a number of us in this room who have, for years, always remembered where we were when man first stepped on the moon. Thanks to these teams and thanks to the efforts from everybody, one day we may also be able to say, “We were there, we saw when they were first building the structures that allowed us to put a man and a woman on Mars.”, in a speech by 2nd place Penn State.

Such technologies placed in space will allow more sustainable and independent exploration missions. But additive manufacturing—a term that covers a spectrum of technologies that build 3D objects by adding layer upon layer of material—have applications here on Earth, too. These capabilities could be recycled to construct housing affordably, quickly, and with indigenous materials.

