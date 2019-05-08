3D-Printed Homes Made For Mars
This structure was made using natural materials found on Mars. 😲It was then tested at the NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration 3D Printed Habitat Challenge, a contest to invent a viable housing solution for potential future residents of the red planet.
These 3D-printed homes were built for Mars. Two innovative teams faced off for NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge to create shelters out of recyclables and materials that could be found on deep-space destinations, like the moon and Mars. Once the printing process was complete, the structures were subjected to tests that measured their ability to hold an atmosphere, tolerance to withstand meteor impact, and overall strength. Teams were scored on material makeup, design, structural integrity, and performance.
New York-based AI. SpaceFactory won the $500,000 prize— beating out 60 challengers. The technology competition aims to further NASA’s deep space goals, but also provide viable housing solutions for Earth, the moon and Mars.
Penn State went home with $200,000. While neither design is quite ready to be launched into space just yet, the boundaries broken here were remarkable. Few people worldwide are building with this emerging technology at this scale.
“I think there are a number of us in this room who have, for years, always remembered where we were when man first stepped on the moon. Thanks to these teams and thanks to the efforts from everybody, one day we may also be able to say, “We were there, we saw when they were first building the structures that allowed us to put a man and a woman on Mars.”, in a speech by 2nd place Penn State.
Such technologies placed in space will allow more sustainable and independent exploration missions. But additive manufacturing—a term that covers a spectrum of technologies that build 3D objects by adding layer upon layer of material—have applications here on Earth, too. These capabilities could be recycled to construct housing affordably, quickly, and with indigenous materials.
Brut.
42 comments
Daniel B.05/31/2019 18:37
"Simulated meteor strike" *drops a rock from 5 feet above it* "Wow! So durable!"
David F.05/31/2019 03:07
So they have devoloped housing for mars mean while there are thousands of homeless on earth. Gotta love the human race
Eduardo T.05/30/2019 23:55
Wonderful...now, about the Homeless of Earth? Human Right?
Carlos S.05/30/2019 22:29
come caca
Amanda T.05/30/2019 21:57
If we made it to the moon could someone please explain to me how we're going to make it past the van Allen belt
Idriss A.05/30/2019 14:37
Bullshit😑
Labaran N.05/30/2019 03:42
Mix with spider silk and build a footbridge to Mars so that the upper caste can all move.
Mohammad U.05/29/2019 20:18
check
Oscar M.05/28/2019 18:33
We evolved into just "ants" only with high end technology
Bereczki J.05/28/2019 13:33
Then why they didn't use it on earth? Its looks like regular concrete to me
Kelvon M.05/28/2019 05:57
People still buying this crap lol
Janech V.05/28/2019 03:20
Yeah lets start poluting another planet 👍
Rick M.05/27/2019 17:29
You mean the Nevada desert... LOL
Krishna S.05/27/2019 14:58
Already China use this method to make house
Myasia M.05/27/2019 13:40
🤔🤔🤔
Edi-diong J.05/27/2019 07:05
Maybe that was how earth 🌐 was found and the put a man and a woman on earth
Rishi M.05/27/2019 00:12
How about we built homes on earth😀
Mario M.05/25/2019 22:22
💛
Atm H.05/25/2019 20:50
http://MyWorkforLife.com/?userid=598359
Stob S.05/25/2019 19:04
Sala motki😂😂😂