back
A giant meteor struck Earth 66 million years ago
Here's what wiped out dinosaurs, and 75% of all life on Earth.
06/04/2018 4:21 PM
- 96.4k
- 1.3k
- 81
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
58 comments
Maryem06/17/2018 22:18
Nawres Maalaoui ch9otlek ena :v
Muhammad U.06/17/2018 20:36
There were Dinosaurs on Earth? 😱
Tracey W.06/15/2018 05:29
It is time for another.
Tracey W.06/15/2018 05:29
It is time for another.
Gift P.06/15/2018 04:57
I find this funny,, after all those years mentioned, whats keeping another asteroid with the same mass or bigger at the same speed or faster from hitting Earth again.? I would prefer a vibranium asteroid anyways to fall in my country.
Sachin S.06/15/2018 01:15
At what place ,do you guys think that meteorite would have hit the earth?
Matt S.06/14/2018 21:41
Sooo we’re the creator at?? Just wondering
Oakland S.06/14/2018 17:57
Mmmm Kay
David S.06/14/2018 10:04
Impacts Jupiter in ultraviolet (about 2.5 hours after R's impact). The black dot near the top is Io transiting Jupiter.[16] Jupiter in infrared, Shoemaker–Levy 9 collision (left), Io (right) Details of the Schumakker Levy comet impact on Jupiter- Anticipation grew as the predicted date for the collisions approached, and astronomers trained terrestrial telescopes on Jupiter. Several space observatories did the same, including the Hubble Space Telescope, the ROSAT X-ray-observing satellite, and significantly the Galileo spacecraft, then on its way to a rendezvous with Jupiter scheduled for 1995. Although the impacts took place on the side of Jupiter hidden from Earth, Galileo, then at a distance of 1.6 AU (240 million km; 150 million mi) from the planet, was able to see the impacts as they occurred. Jupiter's rapid rotation brought the impact sites into view for terrestrial observers a few minutes after the collisions.[17] Two other satellites made observations at the time of the impact: the Ulysses spacecraft, primarily designed for solar observations, was pointed towards Jupiter from its location 2.6 AU (390 million km; 240 million mi) away, and the distant Voyager 2 probe, some 44 AU (6.6 billion kilometres; 4.1 billion miles) from Jupiter and on its way out of the Solar System following its encounter with Neptune in 1989, was programmed to look for radio emission in the 1–390 kHz range.[18] Hubble Space Telescope images of a fireball from the first impact appearing over the limb of the planet The first impact occurred at 20:13 UTC on July 16, 1994, when fragment A of the nucleus entered Jupiter's southern hemisphere at a speed of about 60 km/s (35 mi/s).[4] Instruments on Galileo detected a fireball that reached a peak temperature of about 24,000 K (23,700 °C; 42,700 °F), compared to the typical Jovian cloudtop temperature of about 130 K (−143 °C; −226 °F), before expanding and cooling rapidly to about 1,500 K (1,230 °C; 2,240 °F) after 40 seconds. The plume from the fireball quickly reached a height of over 3,000 km (1,900 mi).[19] A few minutes after the impact fireball was detected, Galileo measured renewed heating, probably due to ejected material falling back onto the planet. Earth-based observers detected the fireball rising over the limb of the planet shortly after the initial impact.[20] Despite published predictions,[15] astronomers had not expected to see the fireballs from the impacts[21] and did not have any idea in advance how visible the other atmospheric effects of the impacts would be from Earth. Observers soon saw a huge dark spot after the first impact. The spot was visible even in very small telescopes, and was about 6,000 km (3,700 mi) (one Earth radius) across. This and subsequent dark spots were thought to have been caused by debris from the impacts, and were markedly asymmetric, forming crescent shapes in front of the direction of impact.[22] Over the next six days, 21 distinct impacts were observed, with the largest coming on July 18 at 07:33 UTC when fragment G struck Jupiter. This impact created a giant dark spot over 12,000 km (7,500 mi) across, and was estimated to have released an energy equivalent to 6,000,000 megatons of TNT (600 times the world's nuclear arsenal).[23] Two impacts 12 hours apart on July 19 created impact marks of similar size to that caused by fragment G, and impacts continued until July 22, when fragment W struck the planet.[24]
David S.06/14/2018 09:59
Many of the larger near earth objects are sucked up by the gravitational pull of Jupiter. Shumakker Levvy comet would have obliterated Earth if it had struck us and not Jupiter. Those that doubt, here is visual evidence from NASA. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comet_Shoemaker%E2%80%93Levy_9
Ameem J.06/13/2018 23:02
Fareed yeh dekh rahay ho?
Nikunj U.06/13/2018 06:04
,,
Piripi K.06/12/2018 05:28
I thought they were eaten.lol
Wedu N.06/11/2018 21:13
It's not a bad theory this one is better than the one in the bible about Noah and the stupid ark
أبو م.06/11/2018 18:20
يرحم بابااك
Gelo B.06/11/2018 14:36
the earth is flat the earth is 7000 yo we were created in the image of god true story. pls dont post bs
Rach I.06/11/2018 10:26
علاه كنت مع الديناصورات نت ؟ دوك تقولي العلم ؟ ياروح تبيع الديول تاع البوراك شبعتونا شاورما
Omair A.06/11/2018 06:56
Where from human appeared??
Alban D.06/10/2018 22:08
At least they know the size of the asteroid
Ben D.06/10/2018 13:26
Bullshit...