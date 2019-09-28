A Smart Cane For the Visually Impaired
This isn't an ordinary cane. WeWALK is a smart cane with sensors that detect obstacles and has voice-map integration to help the visually impaired.
WeWalk is not just the technology. It's the social movement.
This company in Turkey has created a smartcane to help connect nearly 217 million visually impaired people to the rest of the world. The WeWalk can detect objects at chest level and warn the user of their presence — which the conventional white cane cannot do. It is also integrated with a voice assistant and Google Maps to make secure navigation a possibility.
“Imagine as if you are blind and while you are walking in the street you have to hold your white cane at one hand. Also, you have to hold your smart phone in your other hand, and at the same time you have to use your cane, You have to check what is in front of you while you are walking. We be created WeWalk with three main features to solve these problems. Actually, I am blind since birth and my brother is also blind and I studied Primary School for the blind kids. I have travelled to more than 15 different countries and in these years I see much more tactile service surfaces for the visually impaired people. However still there is a long way to go. That's why we believe that WeWalk will make it faster to this changing and --- our goal is to provide full and equal participation to social life or visually impaired people. When visually impaired people can join the social life much more than right now, I believe social behaviors and an awareness on this topic will also raise and done everything can start to change faster than right now,” Kursat Ceylan, co-founder WeWalk explains.
WeWalk is now collaborating with Microsoft on the AI for Good project to raise awareness around how tech innovation can help impaired people. Ceylan, who is blind, says changing technologies can be a tool for marginalized groups to build a stronger community.
Brut.
- 714.8k
- 6.4k
- 136
95 comments
Reyhan K.11/29/2019 07:03
what a great invention
Ali A.10/31/2019 10:33
that was my idea for final year project 😐
Ch A.10/30/2019 17:32
nice
خضر ح.10/30/2019 07:22
From where I can bay this I want to donate it to some one
Pauline R.10/30/2019 06:17
Really nice.
Yacouba T.10/30/2019 00:34
for you
Inwere C.10/29/2019 22:35
👏👏👏👏
Pratik K.10/29/2019 12:51
Useless in densely populated 3rd world countries with people having zero civic sense and zero sensitisation towards specially abled people. Can work in europe,china,japan,USA,russia etc
Озодабону Б.10/29/2019 09:19
Машааллах !!!!
Lucas A.10/29/2019 03:32
es como el proyecto de Mili (PD: no me deja etiquetarla)
Md K.10/29/2019 02:12
Hi
Evariste S.10/28/2019 11:42
How much?
Carolina W.10/28/2019 02:46
🙌
Karimauto M.10/27/2019 20:27
can it record tracks to easily recognize it?!!
Michael V.10/27/2019 18:39
Amazing.
Muhammad T.10/27/2019 09:11
tm logo ka idea chorey ho gya bhai😂😂
Kuro S.10/26/2019 23:32
Werent they briging out some shades that calibrate vision for blind people?
Raza Z.10/26/2019 22:42
sheroze ko tag Kar 🤣
Bhaskar B.10/26/2019 18:37
Hats off sir
Sn B.10/25/2019 15:11
فكرة عظيمه