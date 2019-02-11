back

Affordable Internet For Minority Communities

Minority communities are being left behind when it comes to Internet access. This New York City entrepreneur wants to change that. 💻

02/11/2019 12:22 PM
4 comments

  • Liwan L.
    02/15/2019 12:35

    This man is a great human being and truly wants to help people. Much success to you (and those you help), Marlin!

  • Lydia S.
    02/12/2019 23:11

    Thank you for advocating for affordable internet for low-income families. This is a great video!

  • Brut
    02/11/2019 17:11

    Learn more about Neture's effort to bring internet access to underserved communities:

  • Lesley M.
    02/11/2019 15:04

    Thank you for sharing this story.