An instrument that can play the music of plants
Have you ever heard a plant sing? This artist and entrepreneur invented a device that lets you listen to music created by plants. Keep your sound on for this one.
09/26/2021 4:58 PM
108 comments
Nanui R.an hour
Fake
Mohammad S.8 hours
Exelent.
Madhuri P.8 hours
Oh wow that's really interesting 👌
Ratna A.10 hours
Amazing
Jayashree B.14 hours
Want to know more about that device.
Suraiya A.16 hours
Wow,really 🤍❤️🤍
Sanjida N.17 hours
dekh bhai
Chalman S.19 hours
Wow....
Meer M.20 hours
F#ck, it's fake sound
Papiya B.20 hours
Such an amazing experience
Mark A.20 hours
Hmmm.interesting concept which unfortunately contradicts what was "meant to be".
Dr-Aamina A.a day
I didn’t knew mint leaves have ancient Chinese folk music 😂
Kym T.a day
I want this.
Abhish G.a day
Damn I want this device
Elisha R.a day
This is next level 😍♥️♥️
সুমাইয়া উ.a day
wow❤️
Suman M.a day
Okay, clever. But how about just doing what nature intended. Enjoy the silence. Absorb the experience of being in nature. Why does everything have to be made bigger and better and louder. Nature is beautiful the way it is. There's a place for silence and the rustling of leaves as we hear it without artificial intervention and gadgetry.
Jyothsna R.a day
I want that device
Lapita P.a day
Yes, seen you before, doing excellent work, let people think before cutting them down.
Riya S.2 days
Amazing