An instrument that can play the music of plants

Have you ever heard a plant sing? This artist and entrepreneur invented a device that lets you listen to music created by plants. Keep your sound on for this one.

09/26/2021 4:58 PM

108 comments

  • Nanui R.
    an hour

    Fake

  • Mohammad S.
    8 hours

    Exelent.

  • Madhuri P.
    8 hours

    Oh wow that's really interesting 👌

  • Ratna A.
    10 hours

    Amazing

  • Jayashree B.
    14 hours

    Want to know more about that device.

  • Suraiya A.
    16 hours

    Wow,really 🤍❤️🤍

  • Sanjida N.
    17 hours

    dekh bhai

  • Chalman S.
    19 hours

    Wow....

  • Meer M.
    20 hours

    F#ck, it's fake sound

  • Papiya B.
    20 hours

    Such an amazing experience

  • Mark A.
    20 hours

    Hmmm.interesting concept which unfortunately contradicts what was "meant to be".

  • Dr-Aamina A.
    a day

    I didn’t knew mint leaves have ancient Chinese folk music 😂

  • Kym T.
    a day

    I want this.

  • Abhish G.
    a day

    Damn I want this device

  • Elisha R.
    a day

    This is next level 😍♥️♥️

  • সুমাইয়া উ.
    a day

    wow❤️

  • Suman M.
    a day

    Okay, clever. But how about just doing what nature intended. Enjoy the silence. Absorb the experience of being in nature. Why does everything have to be made bigger and better and louder. Nature is beautiful the way it is. There's a place for silence and the rustling of leaves as we hear it without artificial intervention and gadgetry.

  • Jyothsna R.
    a day

    I want that device

  • Lapita P.
    a day

    Yes, seen you before, doing excellent work, let people think before cutting them down.

  • Riya S.
    2 days

    Amazing