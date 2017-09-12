Apple's Keynote

10 years ago: Internet + music + phone = Revolution 📱
22 comments
Angelica L.09/13/2017 16:51
you got that phone I'm jealous 😒
Alexa C.09/13/2017 16:24
beautiful
Alex F.09/13/2017 16:19
10 years later they reinvented the same phone 10 times.
Bret S.09/13/2017 15:54
game changer
Nicholas B.09/13/2017 13:12
Apple reinvented the phone by taking features away and calling it a courageous move... and people still buy it.
Jeff R.09/13/2017 12:00
Hard to believe it was only 10 years ago.
Marlene M.09/13/2017 06:39
Monica Lara
Lar B.09/13/2017 04:50
Music, phone, and Internet. Ten years later, those are still the only three things that matter, lol.
Dominic A.09/13/2017 04:25
Beginning of the end
Matthew G.09/13/2017 04:06
Here i am 10 years later enslaved to this pos iphone 7. The original 3 were the best had no issues. Every unit after that is straight garbage!
آرمان و.09/13/2017 03:33
Since then nothing changed.
Viral P.09/13/2017 01:52
from where it all started
Cole A.09/13/2017 00:05
have you heard about this?
Will B.09/12/2017 23:32
I miss this man
Alisha M.09/12/2017 22:48
Apple for life.
Adam S.09/12/2017 22:37
One of the best product presentations of all time
Bryce C.09/12/2017 22:18
Its amazing how far everything has come from this moment.
Martin O.09/12/2017 21:25
Amenn android lovers
Arthur P.09/12/2017 21:08
We're gonna reinvent it and copy it for 10 more years.
Joel S.09/12/2017 21:06
It's all about customization, diversity, functionality, and user friendliness and Android OSs will always be a step ahead of IOS.