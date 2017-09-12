back

Apple's Keynote

10 years ago: Internet + music + phone = Revolution 📱

09/12/2017 12:00 AM
  • 81.4k
  • 43

And even more

  1. Helping the homeless around the world

  2. Myanmar's leader denies genocide claims in her own country

  3. Women Denounce Sexism Through Song

  4. Girl Uses Exoskeleton to Walk for First Time

  5. #TBT: Fred Rogers Speaks Before Congress

  6. Haitians Demand President’s Resignation

22 comments

  • Angelica L.
    09/13/2017 16:51

    you got that phone I'm jealous 😒

  • Alexa C.
    09/13/2017 16:24

    beautiful

  • Alex F.
    09/13/2017 16:19

    10 years later they reinvented the same phone 10 times.

  • Bret S.
    09/13/2017 15:54

    game changer

  • Nicholas B.
    09/13/2017 13:12

    Apple reinvented the phone by taking features away and calling it a courageous move... and people still buy it.

  • Jeff R.
    09/13/2017 12:00

    Hard to believe it was only 10 years ago.

  • Marlene M.
    09/13/2017 06:39

    Monica Lara

  • Lar B.
    09/13/2017 04:50

    Music, phone, and Internet. Ten years later, those are still the only three things that matter, lol.

  • Dominic A.
    09/13/2017 04:25

    Beginning of the end

  • Matthew G.
    09/13/2017 04:06

    Here i am 10 years later enslaved to this pos iphone 7. The original 3 were the best had no issues. Every unit after that is straight garbage!

  • آرمان و.
    09/13/2017 03:33

    Since then nothing changed.

  • Viral P.
    09/13/2017 01:52

    from where it all started

  • Cole A.
    09/13/2017 00:05

    have you heard about this?

  • Will B.
    09/12/2017 23:32

    I miss this man

  • Alisha M.
    09/12/2017 22:48

    Apple for life.

  • Adam S.
    09/12/2017 22:37

    One of the best product presentations of all time

  • Bryce C.
    09/12/2017 22:18

    Its amazing how far everything has come from this moment.

  • Martin O.
    09/12/2017 21:25

    Amenn android lovers

  • Arthur P.
    09/12/2017 21:08

    We're gonna reinvent it and copy it for 10 more years.

  • Joel S.
    09/12/2017 21:06

    It's all about customization, diversity, functionality, and user friendliness and Android OSs will always be a step ahead of IOS.