Bees coop is a cooperative and participatory shop
It makes no dividends nor profits, and is run by its own customers. This is the cooperative and participatory shop, BEES Coop. 🍏🍓
03/11/2020 6:29 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 3:15 PM
15 comments
Donna S.03/27/2020 21:02
Ours just closed!
Martin C.03/27/2020 19:14
I would join in a heartbeat
Sandra P.03/27/2020 04:19
I love this shop !!
Grambo T.03/26/2020 01:47
This's how PCC started out.
Sail L.03/25/2020 02:24
remember all the cotton co-ops in the south in the 50s ...I wish I had one of these in my community
Michael B.03/23/2020 05:03
Reminds me of the co-ops in Oklahoma in the 1970s...
Dan A.03/20/2020 20:46
don't plan on any long term existence
George L.03/19/2020 00:25
I worked a few hours a week or month at one in my home town because I fell in love with the natural peanut butter they made on site with either blanched or unsalted, dry roasted peanuts.It was a lot of fun when they would call and say they were going to run peanut butter and a bunch of us would show up to feed the machine and jar up the warm peanut butter that would flow out of the spout... Good times, noodle salad
Mark F.03/17/2020 23:18
We used to have a food coop at Washington State University in the mid 1970's where we all pitched in to bag, jar, sort, weigh and sell food that we all worked to get good food on campus.
Maria E.03/16/2020 18:34
❤
Ed S.03/14/2020 20:59
I can’t believe “no profit”. How do they pay taxes, rent, utilities, business license & insurance, worker benefits, maintenance & repair...
Preeti S.03/14/2020 16:26
Where is this cooperative shop...do u hv a branch in toronto
Melissa W.03/13/2020 05:00
Unique!!!
Bonnie M.03/11/2020 22:47
Belgique/ Belgium
Gabri P.03/11/2020 22:00
Lovely