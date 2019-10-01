Bill Nye: Empowering Women Will Save the World
How can we combat climate change and global poverty? Start by empowering women and girls, says Bill Nye.
Engineer, Science communicator and television host
Bill Nye says empowering women is the best way to tackle climate change and global poverty. Women make up more than 2/3 of the world’s $796 million illiterate people according to the United Nations. Nye also outlined how the next generation can ensure attention is paid to the political and social challenges of our time.
“So, the key to eliminating extreme poverty is raising the standard of living for girls and women. And if you do that you will address you will find yourself addressing climate change. If you're going to raise the standards for girls and women, the key is to provide education. When women are better educated, everybody is better off. This is demonstrable. Putting people on the moon in modern dollars. Two hundred and eighty billion. If you throw that kind of money at something, we can make big changes we can do that. There’s three things for people to focus on: clean water, renewably produced electricity, and access to the Internet. Electricity is magical; you got electricity. you can have a mobile phone that can broadcast around the world, or you can make toast. You have to vote and if you're too young to vote, make the grown-ups vote. Don't put up with the grown-ups not voting they've got to think about all the issues. Yes, all the way down the ballot, all the judges, all the city councilman, the commissioner of utilities — We've got to all work together with making the world better as the big goals,” Bill Nye tells Brut.
Popularly known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, is an American science communicator, television presenter, and mechanical engineer. He is best known as the host of the PBS and syndicated children's science show Bill Nye the Science Guy (1993–1998), the Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World (2017–present), and for his many subsequent appearances in popular media as a science educator. But he says the public actions of young activists around the world are a step in the right direction.
John B.10/08/2019 22:19
Raising the standard of living in developing nations and climate change cannot co-exist...you’re either ok with 3rd world developing markets polluting river beds as they rise through the rings of capitalism until they can self sustain or you doom them to poverty and rice farming in exchange for low carbon footprints. You cannot have both
I love Bill Nye but his first thought was we need to empower women to become better educated. Have you seen the test scores of young ladied compared to young men? They are already winning in that category so im confused and it practically invalidates Bills entire arguement
Here in America more females go to college than males. So I'm gonna call bs on this. Brut do your homework before you spout a bunch of crap. Now what women go to college for is their choice.
listen to the message he is speaking, the truth in this message.
