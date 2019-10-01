Bill Nye: Empowering Women Will Save the World

Engineer, Science communicator and television host

Bill Nye says empowering women is the best way to tackle climate change and global poverty. Women make up more than 2/3 of the world’s $796 million illiterate people according to the United Nations. Nye also outlined how the next generation can ensure attention is paid to the political and social challenges of our time.

“So, the key to eliminating extreme poverty is raising the standard of living for girls and women. And if you do that you will address you will find yourself addressing climate change. If you're going to raise the standards for girls and women, the key is to provide education. When women are better educated, everybody is better off. This is demonstrable. Putting people on the moon in modern dollars. Two hundred and eighty billion. If you throw that kind of money at something, we can make big changes we can do that. There’s three things for people to focus on: clean water, renewably produced electricity, and access to the Internet. Electricity is magical; you got electricity. you can have a mobile phone that can broadcast around the world, or you can make toast. You have to vote and if you're too young to vote, make the grown-ups vote. Don't put up with the grown-ups not voting they've got to think about all the issues. Yes, all the way down the ballot, all the judges, all the city councilman, the commissioner of utilities — We've got to all work together with making the world better as the big goals,” Bill Nye tells Brut.

Popularly known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, is an American science communicator, television presenter, and mechanical engineer. He is best known as the host of the PBS and syndicated children's science show Bill Nye the Science Guy (1993–1998), the Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World (2017–present), and for his many subsequent appearances in popular media as a science educator. But he says the public actions of young activists around the world are a step in the right direction.

