back
Billionaire Richard Branson successfully completes flight to space
"Welcome to the dawn of a new space age." Richard Branson becomes the first billionaire to travel to space. And he wants to make space travel accessible to everyone.
07/12/2021 7:04 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:39
Billionaire Richard Branson successfully completes flight to space
- 3:27
Men call out toxic masculinity
- 5:53
Artist Victoria Canal talks music and disability
- 3:00
5 ways the world isn't designed for women
- 3:15
This flying car just completed its first inter-city flight
- 3:21
He quit his job in oil to sell solar panels
22 comments
Adrian M.9 minutes
Bit..h be haply youse not Dead! Wify billiknaire!
Thomas B.11 minutes
We will be out of water soon.
Jean-Paul S.13 minutes
Money better spent on current problems. A Billionaire distracting himself from real work.
Lynn D.17 minutes
Not impressed
Frederick P.23 minutes
Yes Honour The Treaty Stars of Astrophysics of Old New Zealand NORTHLAND OBSERVATORYS FONTERRA. ASTRONAUTS
Michal A.23 minutes
rich boys and their self centered toys
Craig W.31 minutes
Is it me or is this being conducted like no one has ever been in space b4. Or was the lunar landing all a huge lie
Julius B.39 minutes
That's right folks... And if you work really hard and long your boss will be able to afford to fly into space as well... F#ck this guy
Kongowea V.40 minutes
This is a prove that there's never been a moon landing
Zeljka K.an hour
Why don't you 'clean' this planet first, with all the money you have, from all the dirt and hunger...Don't think anybodys grandchildren would be disappointed...
Pauline H.an hour
Kmt
Daniel L.an hour
Guy laliberte
Lorely L.an hour
He should be ashamed spending so much money when there are people starving in the world
Brutan hour
Richard Branson traveled to space a few days ahead of Jeff Bezos: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/11/science/richard-branson-virgin-galactic-space.html
Lukas L.an hour
I dream about this when I was from o kid 🤣🤣 I see where did you go from here😉
Grant C.an hour
Let's make food and Healthcare available to everyone 1st maybe fix the planet instead of ruining it and bouncing out.
Charlie R.an hour
Actually, space travel is necessary for the survival of our species. If we continue to treat our planet the same, there needs to be an escape alternative. Sad that it will be for the rich that caused the destruction of earth.
Amy M.an hour
Why? Not like we can vaca on the moon. Go swimming in the lakes of Mars. Maybe do some ice fishing on Pluto. But nope, just go up and come down for 250K. And if you got that kind of cash lying around....why aren't you feeding the homeless? Oh yes, because people like him are self absorbed douches!!
Robert A.an hour
Perhaps if Branson and Bezos combined to invest in strategies to slow climate change instead of satisfying their little boy egos the world would be a better place.
Mel O.an hour
In case you think this is news, about two months ago a helicopter flew over the surface of the planet Mars. And about 65 years ago people went INTO the space. This is just to make money out of idiots.