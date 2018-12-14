back

Brain implants could be happening soon

Brain chips that can repair the brain, boost its abilities and decode thoughts. They're happening, and Elon Musk wants us all to have one.

12/14/2018 11:34 AM
199 comments

  • Cathán M.
    02/12/2019 04:49

    , , transhumanism is a no-no, Within[u] has a better alternative; one that is non-invasive and promotes well-being; one that aligns with our innate ability to self-heal.

  • Keith G.
    02/11/2019 13:32

    This is Frankenstein shit this like....unbelievable.

  • Clement H.
    02/11/2019 03:23

    yay incredibly vague facebook video with seemingly random stock footage and big vague claims to fool the average facebook layman

  • Berangere B.
    02/07/2019 12:32

    Not so new...first time in 1987 by BENAZZOUZ and colleagues ( the big team in Grenoble France) and applied to Parkinson’s disease 6 years later !

  • Marawan S.
    02/05/2019 12:51

    Mohamed Beckham a7a

  • Pauline L.
    01/22/2019 21:44

    wahou.

  • Stephanie T.
    01/18/2019 06:08

    If it can fix my fibromyalgia and eliminate my pain... sign me up

  • Rijade M.
    01/17/2019 02:30

    Michael Crichton's novel comes to my mind, Terminal Man. Anyways, this would be really beneficial for all of the person suffering.

  • Alejandro C.
    01/15/2019 03:40

    Hijos de puta, pensé que el estaba haciendo la musica o algo 😂 Al menos no pongan la musica al ritmo de las manos, no jodan.

  • Reb M.
    01/13/2019 21:17

    I'll take medications and stick to psychiatrists for my depression and PTSD, thanks :|

  • Mikell M.
    01/13/2019 03:10

    Or you can just let the man smoke a damn joint I mean come on

  • Patrick S.
    01/12/2019 01:04

    Didn't pepper pots turn that shit down because it could be militarized? Do you want a liberal uprising? Because that's how you get a liberal uprising!!!

  • Jim G.
    01/11/2019 21:37

    Beam me up, Scotty.

  • Jose O.
    01/10/2019 22:30

    wow

  • Barbara T.
    01/02/2019 04:37

    Awesome

  • Namal D.
    12/29/2018 12:25

    Finally he will erase our memories and take control over us. Be vigilant and not desperate

  • Pegalee B.
    12/27/2018 04:21

    Interesting...

  • Márk S.
    12/26/2018 23:42

    hogyan?:)

  • Idelys J.
    12/26/2018 17:19

    A double edged sword!!!

  • Meg K.
    12/26/2018 03:58

    for Grandpa