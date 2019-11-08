Bringing Back NYC's Extinct Plants
Without modern life, these plants might not have gone extinct from New York City. But through modern technology, this artist is able to bring them back. 🌱
Systems that help define contemporary life into art
These plant species have gone extinct in New York City. Artist Michael Wang is now bringing them back. The Extinct in New York exhibition reveals the effects of urbanization on the natural world. Displayed in 4 greenhouses at the LMCC Arts Center on Governors Island — the plants all require intensive care. These four greenhouses contain a selection of plant, lichen and algae species historically documented in the natural environments of New York City, but which no longer grow wild in any of the city’s five boroughs.
“I think that a big part of the project is, kind of, calling attention to the kind of direct relationship between the certain mode of human living and that impact on other species. It is a kind of catalog of loss on some level, but to, kind of, balance that story of loss with the, sort of, potential for the reemergence of some of these species. I think as an artist, I'm very interested in, kind of, working directly within systems that, kind, of define contemporary life. And I think that, kind of, questions of biology, of ecology, that these are hugely important questions and systems that we're meshed within and, kind of, really define the limits of what our lives are like today,” Artist Michael Wang tells Brut.
Drawing from traditions of Conceptualism and Land Art, Wang’s practice creates circuit-like frameworks that insert themselves into, and subtly alter, global economic and ecological systems. The stock market value of rival corporations, the bedrock upon which major cities are built, the salvaged steel of the Twin Towers and the carbon footprint of the international art trade have all been used by Wang as material for changeable artworks that extend beyond the standard duration of an exhibition. After the exhibition the plants will be cared for in managed gardens around New York.
Brut.
- 202.5k
- 1.2k
- 14
10 comments
Hasmukh M.11/26/2019 06:58
👌👍👌
Ganga D.11/26/2019 03:13
Meela ok
Leticia D.11/23/2019 22:22
Quedó clarito el video
Norma R.11/20/2019 14:04
Nice
John P.11/15/2019 11:59
Nice!
Rhean J.11/14/2019 04:09
Imagine in year 2219, you need to get a ticket to see a living tree and grass.
Ly L.11/14/2019 01:09
and those pollen they produce will kills those cold hearted human with allergies
Zazoo S.11/13/2019 04:21
Ur bringing back the dead there is no hope for new york its just a big Rat Infested sewage smelling City
Shankar B.11/12/2019 09:42
I love this effort, great
Brut11/08/2019 21:19
Don't throw away those old CDs just yet — they could be transformed into works of art. 💿3