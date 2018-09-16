Chasing Tornadoes 🌪️😲

He doesn't just watch tornadoes — he chases them. 🌪️😲
14 comments
Tiffany L.10/26/2019 04:32
I would love the chance to go on one of these tours.
Khong P.10/22/2019 00:24
ເປັນຕາຢານ້ບໍ່ມະນຸດເຮົາເອີຍ້
Thomas B.10/16/2019 04:26
I’m kinda glad I don’t do that anymore. I’ve caught a few, but it really is very dangerous..! With my new grandkids, I’ve got more reasons to be safe..!
Bobny S.10/16/2019 01:02
Panama city Florida one year ago
Gin F.10/15/2019 19:31
Well,l have the answer to the production of tornadoes,the human sin.that is God response
Earle F.10/13/2019 19:36
I lassoed a tornado one time I was riding a Harley motorcycle, I held it tell the next town got evacuated. That's my story and I'm sticking to it
Lucas A.10/13/2019 18:16
This dude could be an Alex Jones voice stand-in
Vic M.10/12/2019 15:31
Nut case ...
Maria T.10/12/2019 03:34
Tornado made everything darker than black when I was little in the 60's. Sounded like a loud train on our roof!
Eric B.10/10/2019 16:03
Doug Drace
Ken M.10/10/2019 04:14
Survived a killer when i was 4..
Vaughn P.10/09/2019 13:59
Someone has to do it I suppose,I’m not sure but I’ll get my adrenaline rush another way thanks. Thanks for sharing.
David H.09/28/2019 06:42
I have been driving all over the country for 16 years and have never seen a tornado on the ground, I saw a funnel cloud once , but that's all I have seen!
Tash V.09/19/2019 18:20
Tornadoes are formed by moist, cold air from the North meeting with the warm, dry air from the South and being manipulated by rising wind currents. Most likely the intensity depends on how much warm and cold air meets in the atmosphere and how strong that meeting manipulates the rising air from the ground. Even if it SEEMS the same conditions on the ground, up in the atmosphere where we can't easily detect differences is very different. Just a theory tho