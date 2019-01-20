back
Creepy Connected Toys
The creepy security flaws hiding in these "smart toys" could be putting children at risk. 😨
01/04/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:39 AM
And even more
- 9:19
Preppers: What to do if s*** hits the fan?
- 4:37
Humans may not be so bad after all
- 4:46
This is what living while Black in America means
- 5:06
COVID-19 is revealing the central role of cars in American cities
- 14:38
Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19
- 5:33
Floyd protests inspire global demonstrations against police brutality
4 comments
Ahimara G.01/20/2019 18:58
amen
Loree M.01/09/2019 03:35
Alguien que me traduzca todo el vídeo. :v
Izabella G.01/04/2019 22:45
It’s not the toys which attract your attention. It’s the French Deputy CEO who speaks very sexy French. I’m serious
Kiana T.01/04/2019 18:15
I was so happy as a kid to play in the mud. All it cost my parents was a load of washing. I didn't need smart toys and my parents didn't either