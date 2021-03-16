back

Deepfakes, explained

Is this video of Tom Cruise fake or real? Deepfakes — or computer-generated fake videos — are on the rise, and they can be dangerous...

03/16/2021 12:27 PM
5 comments

  • Lara G.
    17 minutes

    dit is wat jij laatst bedoelde...

  • Droj R.
    41 minutes

    Why are your eyes wide open when talking? Are you on speed?

  • Frankie J.
    an hour

    Thays freaking crazy

  • Manil K.
    an hour

    Fake world

  • Ben D.
    an hour

    you see... scary shit🙈

