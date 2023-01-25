First AI-written speech delivered on House floor

For the first time ever on the House floor, a congressman debuted a speech written entirely by AI. In the speech, which was written by ChatGPT, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) proposed legislation to explore an AI research center between the U.S. and Israel. The Boston Globe reported that the team had to give the system four or five different prompts before it generated this version of the speech. Producers: Antoniette Meyer, Amruta Lakhe Senior Producer: Amy Daire