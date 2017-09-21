Hurricanes' prices

Now, it's time to count the bills... \nHow much are Harvey and Irma going to cost?
Milagros P.09/24/2017 14:39
meanwhile, we have an orange man in the white house, who does not believe in climate change AND seeks to allocate 54 billion to military. WTF!!! https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/27/us/politics/trump-budget-military.html
Steven R.09/23/2017 03:16
Insurance just needs to pay up. That's what people pay for. It's a damn shame that insurance companies will cover a fire, break-in but not a water damage from a hurricane. They'll cover wind damage but not water. That's the biggest load of corporate horseshit ever.
Belladonna L.09/23/2017 00:14
I mean Trump is a rich person I can he not just give the money
Nataliya K.09/22/2017 22:46
We need stricter codes..I know they are strict now.. but better planning.. right now most buildings are built to withstand a cat 3 or 4 not 5.. Miami floods every year but they don't want to put money out in advance just wait and spend it to rebuild which seems crazy
Thomas P.09/22/2017 20:33
Dont worry guys trump donated a million dollars. Yall will be fine. Whats that? Fema is about to get cut by 1 billion? Dont worry about the the president puts america first
Matthew F.09/22/2017 17:47
Government kill you with technology and you call it mother nature being pissed off😂😂😂yes mother nature is pissed but can't use hurricanes to defend herself😀 Our government controls our planet and Skies and manipulate it(This is a fact ) not (a opinion) weather manipulation is fact. They kill the populations for NWO forcing you to obey because you have nothing.
Jose P.09/22/2017 15:12
Port Arakansas, Texas? Seems like Brut should do some researching before releasing their videos
Chantal G.09/22/2017 14:36
- oh my. Makes me feel terrible for all the people who lost everything they worked so hard for.