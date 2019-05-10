Jeff Bezos’ Aerospace Company Unveils Lunar Lander
Amazon HQ3: the moon?
Blue Moon walk for Bezos
The Moon lander, a vehicle designed to land on the Moon. Jeff Bezos is CEO of Amazon / Blue Origin, and the world’s richest man. Bezos unveiled the technological innovaion mock-up of a lunar lander designed by Blue Origin, his space exploration company. With this lander, Bezos envisions astronauts returning to the moon in the next few years. This is a goal Donald Trump set for 2024.
The four-legged lander could carry two to four passengers and has an upper deck designed to hold different types of cargo. Its liquid hydrogen-powered rocket engine generates 10,000 pounds of thrust, according to the company. Fully loaded with fuel, it weighs about 33,000 pounds and has a payload capacity of up to 6.5 metric tons, or more than 14,000 pounds. That’s enough to carry four large lunar landers at once, Bezos said.
Several space exploration companies are competing to win a contract with NASA — which does not have this type of vehicle. Blue Moon would provide all the equipment that the astronauts sent to the Moon from an orbiting station would need.
Bezos said the lander could bring 4 small rovers, a pressurized vehicle for humans and scientific equipment. With empty tanks, Blue Moon will weigh over 3 tons, and 15 tons when loaded with fuel. It will have just one engine. The goal is for Blue Moon to land on the south pole of the Moon.
In 1969, Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the Moon. In total, 12 men have walked on the moon. The last lunar landing was in 1972.
