Meet the youngest American to go to space

At 10, she was diagnosed with bone cancer. But Hayley Arceneaux just became the youngest American to go to space in a historic all-civilian mission ...

09/16/2021 3:58 PM

12 comments

  • Gaona A.
    09/19/2021 04:26

    Congratulations…blessings

  • Андрей С.
    09/18/2021 21:36

    🤘

  • Kaylan L.
    09/17/2021 19:17

    She grew up in my town!

  • Samina K.
    09/17/2021 09:55

    How inspiring

  • Lisseth M.
    09/17/2021 05:00

    The first episode is really good. Highly recommended.

  • Ingrid H.
    09/17/2021 04:29

    ❤️

  • Manuelito M.
    09/16/2021 23:25

    Pag ang drayber nakainom akala nya cya c batman sa bilis magpatakbo ng sasakyan...kawawa naman c tatay drayber na nadamay makakasuhan pa naghahanapbuhay lang naman..

  • Phạm T.
    09/16/2021 17:35

    Wonderful 😍😍😍

  • Ezell J.
    09/16/2021 17:26

    🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️

  • Laroy M.
    09/16/2021 17:06

    My father in heaven says I will never leave you nor will I forsake you His hands are on you. God-bless And have a blessed day

  • Karen Z.
    09/16/2021 16:16

    WOW WONDERFUL

  • Brut
    09/16/2021 16:03

    Meet the other members who are in space with Hayley Arceneaux: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/15/science/spacex-inspiration4-crew.html