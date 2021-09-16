back
Meet the youngest American to go to space
At 10, she was diagnosed with bone cancer. But Hayley Arceneaux just became the youngest American to go to space in a historic all-civilian mission ...
09/16/2021 3:58 PM
12 comments
Gaona A.09/19/2021 04:26
Congratulations…blessings
Андрей С.09/18/2021 21:36
🤘
Kaylan L.09/17/2021 19:17
She grew up in my town!
Samina K.09/17/2021 09:55
How inspiring
Lisseth M.09/17/2021 05:00
The first episode is really good. Highly recommended.
Ingrid H.09/17/2021 04:29
❤️
Manuelito M.09/16/2021 23:25
Pag ang drayber nakainom akala nya cya c batman sa bilis magpatakbo ng sasakyan...kawawa naman c tatay drayber na nadamay makakasuhan pa naghahanapbuhay lang naman..
Phạm T.09/16/2021 17:35
Wonderful 😍😍😍
Ezell J.09/16/2021 17:26
🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️
Laroy M.09/16/2021 17:06
My father in heaven says I will never leave you nor will I forsake you His hands are on you. God-bless And have a blessed day
Karen Z.09/16/2021 16:16
WOW WONDERFUL
