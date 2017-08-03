Nasa wants you!

NASA is hiring! Pre-requisite: You can’t be afraid of aliens! 👽
55 comments
Eric T.08/05/2017 04:01
Applying... Ummm... Maybe
Ryan K.08/04/2017 22:24
thats fucking retarded
Hailey S.08/04/2017 21:46
!!!!
Adam R.08/04/2017 20:55
Where do I apply?? Like... NASA.com or somethin??
Jason M.08/04/2017 19:41
a job opening for you!
Nick S.08/04/2017 19:39
do it. Lol
Aaron S.08/04/2017 19:17
Build a wall around earth and have vader paid for it,, 😂😂😂😂😂
Dustin D.08/04/2017 17:20
Devin Kelly use that computer science for good
Timothy W.08/04/2017 16:58
I just need some fusion batteries and we can get this show on the road
Dashiel M.08/04/2017 16:21
To Apply: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/474414000
Jessica G.08/04/2017 16:06
found your next job
Lucas H.08/04/2017 15:52
. Leggomuheggo
Mike S.08/04/2017 15:45
I've mastered all of these requirements in my many years of video game experience?
Alexander T.08/04/2017 15:16
Boys and girls its nighty night time, seems My Ancenstors want their planet back so I'll be on Uranus for a few Millenia bye
James M.08/04/2017 14:59
Link to fill out application lol
Marc H.08/04/2017 13:09
So movies like life, the alien movie. Is why this job is open. But let's not forget that NASA do what? OK if so if you're worried alien micro organism invading earth leave the space program
Alex R.08/04/2017 13:03
Finally . so doea that mean they are going to release all information they gathered over the years to prepare the bublic ??
Drew F.08/04/2017 12:08
Yeah I'll be applying. What the hell right
James C.08/04/2017 11:45
Conscious sucking "microbial" beings rock.
Victor C.08/04/2017 10:48
Where do I sign up?