Politicians' epic tech fails

They said what?! Our elected officials are laughingly ill-equipped to ask questions of tech companies. 😂
Glenn D.12/30/2018 19:02
You are forced to opt into user agreement by default. If You don't say yes to all permissions you are denied the app.
Edgardo P.12/28/2018 00:33
He's a robot.
Wissel G.12/26/2018 23:44
Need to update these relics
Esli A.12/25/2018 16:43
yo explicándole a la gente como vivo de la agricultura
Travis P.12/25/2018 05:03
Such a biased video. Cut, edited, pasted to hear what sounds dumb not the full questions. Educate yourselves, watch the hour long interview yourself and you be the jusge. Some of the questions they ask are pretty damn true. Facebook sells your likes and dislikes information to advertisements companies to better profit the two of them. They’re asking how far dose the search info that facebook gets, goes.
Tommy B.12/24/2018 10:38
Congress....can you spell or say huh...what...LMFAO
Christine G.12/24/2018 09:52
Seems like everyday we have reasons to get rid of this old school corrupted Administration.
Rickie C.12/23/2018 18:45
These people are running the country without basic knowledge of applications they use on a daily basis. I get that you can't be expected to know everything but this is a bit upsetting.
Stephen B.12/22/2018 17:23
this isnt even funny it's just sad and frightening
Al D.12/21/2018 20:43
how dumb those senators really are ?
Syeda I.12/21/2018 12:27
Senator we run adds and sell the information of the people who use my app for free.
Ipsita R.12/21/2018 07:33
Best was marks smile at the beginning.. senator we run ads.lol.
Azmat N.12/21/2018 07:08
imagine one day u infront of Pakistan’s parliment.🤪
Steve K.12/21/2018 03:48
🤪
Christopher S.12/21/2018 02:18
How did these guys get the job of interviewing.
Jennifer B.12/21/2018 00:52
Congressmen don't necessarily need to be exceedingly tech savvy, but they would benefit from hiring advisors.
William B.12/21/2018 00:40
Clearly out of touch and can't keep up with the advances in technology. Time for some younger tech savvy politicians. 😔
Sherry N.12/20/2018 20:36
Prime example of willful ignorance, anti-intellectualism, and plain ol' "I am right, you are wrong. No I didn't ask anyone about it first. See previous statement.".
Suze A.12/20/2018 20:13
We elect idiots. "During a House Armed Services Committee hearing on March 25, 2010 concerning the U.S. military installation on the island of Guam, Johnson said to Admiral Robert F. Willard, Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, "My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize", to which Admiral Willard replied, "We don't anticipate that."......."
Sowards C.12/20/2018 20:09
To the people here that struggle like these relic humans- You opted into allow targeted advertising with an app you downloaded that is free to use. you can edit your advertising preferences in settings. But, regardless, you are using a free service, so I would not recommend you NOT do this otherwise you will still get ads. Just irrelevant ones If you stop wanting to have ads, simply delete the app. It’s free to use, but is a business and they need to make money to innovate. Easy choices- Delete app Use app Bitching online is not an option to get what you want.