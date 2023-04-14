Find Brut. on:
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Politics & Society
International
The earth
Entertainment
Health & Wellness
Science & Technology
Economy
Sports
Politics & Society
International
The earth
Entertainment
Health & Wellness
Science & Technology
Economy
Sports
American edition
FR
ES
IN
MX
Search
Robot trash cans
These robot trash cans are … kinda cute? 🤖🗑️
Share on
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Copy the URL
Brut.
April 14, 2023 7:43 PM
You will like also
0:56
Robot trash cans
0:59
NASA announces Artemis II crew
4:13
Inside the cadaver lab that dissects dead bodies for science
3:44
Astronauts explain the "overview effect"
0:50
Saturn's Disappearing Rings
3:51
Christmas magic without Santa
4:59
Meet NASA's asteroid hunter
0:41
Artemis I launch
0:39
NASA camera shows methane “super-emitters”
0:50
↙️ First Native-American woman in space
2:21
Scientist on why space travel is a good idea
0:18
New images of Neptune