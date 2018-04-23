Some exoplanets could sustain life

There could be nearly 9 billion of planets like Earth in our galaxy alone. They are exoplanets.
60 comments
David V.04/30/2018 20:53
Bullshit! All fake! Earth is flat!
Naim D.04/30/2018 20:37
Not any one.
Worlds G.04/30/2018 20:29
Interesting 😎
Alexander J.04/30/2018 20:18
Lol! We don’t even know if they have water. Now you’re telling me they’re like earth. Pseudoscience.
Neko D.04/30/2018 20:15
Instead of fucking other planets and doing exactly the same shit as on Earth, teach people how to save Earth. We want planets with water, atmosphere etc, but keep destroying all of this here on Earth. At least humans will destroy themselves before Earth does.
Marcin S.04/30/2018 20:00
ohhhh scientist and their theories and pressumptions . IT IS NOT AN EVIDENCE unless they will make it up like global warming . It is not even funny anymore
Gareth M.04/30/2018 19:57
Just pure lies. Don’t even entertain this garbage!
Jacques S.04/30/2018 19:55
the cgi is strong in you
James S.04/30/2018 19:48
Sort ya title out it doesn't make any sense.
Vlada L.04/30/2018 19:46
Lets go to destroy her like earth. People are earh disease.😡
Mitru T.04/30/2018 19:42
So you wanna tell that exist billions of planets like ours and those fackin politicians instead of thinking how to reach them or emigrate, they just make war on earth..... and there are so many planets and nobody found us? I just don’t get it...
Alex W.04/30/2018 19:41
Хватит графику показывать
Kevin D.04/30/2018 19:35
Lyndsay Hutcheon
Iurie B.04/30/2018 19:27
👀👂
Martin D.04/30/2018 18:51
Lol fucking assholes
Driton Q.04/30/2018 18:44
Good pictures from NASA!!!
Turgay H.04/30/2018 18:18
We already fucked world no enough going to fuck others too... why
Θοδωρής Μ.04/30/2018 17:39
<3
Gicu M.04/30/2018 17:37
9 bilion and um here trying tô survive
Neil H.04/30/2018 17:36
They no fuck all about earth never mind any other fuckin planet out there