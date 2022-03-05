The future, according to Elon Musk

THE ACCORDING TO LON MUSK THE UTURE We want the things that are in science fiction novels and movies not to be science fiction forever, we want them to be real one day. Brain chips will store memories and heal bodies In the future, we will be able to save and replay memories. And this is obviously sounding increasingly like a "Black Mirror" episode. The operation on a per-chip basis involves just a two-millimeter incisionwhich is dilated to eight millimeters. a two-millimeter incision which It could in principle Elon Musk on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on The Joe Rogan Experience" fix almost anything that is wrong with the brain. Artificial intelligence will be a dangerous threat to humanity I have exposure to the most and I think people should be really concerned about it. It's going to be very tempting to use Al as a weapon. It's going to be very tempting. In fact, it will be used as a weapon. Until people see robots going down the street killing people, they don't know how to react, because it seems so ethereal. What's not obvious is a huge server bank in a dark vault on "CNN Business" somewhere with an intelligence that's potentially vastly greater than what a human mind Humans will colonize Mars History suggests there will be some doomsday event. The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilization and a multi-planet species. RNME I hope that we're out there on Mars, RNM and maybe beyond Mars, the moons of Jupiter. NM In order to create a self-sustaining city on Mars, you've got to make it as affordable as possible to go there. This is an illustration of what it would be like on Mars, a Mars base. People will get around using driverless cars Owning a car that is not self-driving, in the long term, will be like owning a horse. You would own it and would use it for sentimental reasons, but not for daily use really. We're basically less than two years away from complete autonomy- complete, safer than a human. Two years from now, that has no steering wheels or pedals. Most vehicles will be solar-powered and electric 40 All transport with the exception of rockets will go fully electric. If we can use solar energy plus batteries, we can actually have a complete solution for sustainable energy generation. And then we have to use it in a sustainable way. We are doing what we can to have the future be as good as possible, to be inspired by what is likely to happen and to look forward to the next day. Journalist Russel Kogan Editor Enzo Mahut