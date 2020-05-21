back

The life of Elon Musk

He plans to connect our brains to computers and colonize Mars. This is the life of Elon Musk.

05/21/2020 12:29 PM
4 comments

  • Roxana N.
    36 minutes

    Why don't you plan paying taxes instead.

  • Notty S.
    an hour

    เม้นสามมมม

  • Steve H.
    an hour

    Another snake in the grass 🖕

  • Haroun M.
    an hour

    Fact: aliens adore Mexico and the USA lands hhh weird