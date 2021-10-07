back

The life of Mark Zuckerberg

He founded Facebook out of his college dorm. Today, he's one the most powerful people in the world, but that comes at a price... This is the life of Mark Zuckerberg.

10/07/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 10/07/2021 5:18 PM
  • New

Pop Culture

  1. 7:49

    The life of Shakira

  2. 5:36

    The life of Mark Zuckerberg

  3. 6:43

    The life of Emily Ratajkowski

  4. 7:22

    The life of Emily Ratajkowski

  5. 6:02

    The truth about Ed Sheeran

  6. 6:47

    Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

2 comments

  • Ibrahim T.
    13 minutes

    Allegations, blames, subjects.. for which they ruined whole Iraq, whole Libya, whole Yemen.... 'INTERESTS & AGENDAS' PLANET OF THE 'ZIONIST' APES .! ~ GOD is GREAT ~

  • Kendell G.
    33 minutes

    This comment was removed