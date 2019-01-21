back

The New Walking Car

So... walking cars are a thing! 😮🤖🚗

01/21/2019 12:22 PM
  • 784.1k
  • 69

And even more

  1. What the Movies Got Right About the Future

  2. The History of Black Friday

  3. Indigenous Chef Teaches Traditional Cooking Techniques

  4. Swallowing Legos For Science

  5. Top 5 Things Women Pay More For Than Men

  6. Pies For Women's Rights

48 comments

  • Marcky C.
    02/25/2019 15:27

    Oh I get it...before one can fly, one must learn how to walk.

  • Marcky C.
    02/25/2019 15:25

    I'll tell you something that has never existed....a FLYING CAR!!!

  • Teguh B.
    02/24/2019 03:46

    Help soldier..?? Oh weapon in the future is masive and bigger explode TO KILL SOMEONE IN ANOTHER COUNTRY..

  • Manuna C.
    02/22/2019 13:53

    I was thinking the same method in past decade...

  • Edwin P.
    02/20/2019 00:32

    Ride a horse if your car walks

  • Tating B.
    02/16/2019 14:41

    Last price??😎😎😎

  • Leon N.
    02/16/2019 01:47

    Not for full term pregnant women though

  • Blanco S.
    02/15/2019 18:09

    No

  • Kaleem I.
    02/15/2019 16:44

    ماشاءاللہ

  • Norma L.
    02/15/2019 16:08

    All situations cars

  • Usmh U.
    02/13/2019 19:26

    كل عام وانتم بخير

  • Shafee A.
    02/11/2019 04:04

    From driving to crawling- humanity still can't figure out flying cars... 😂

  • Azwad Z.
    02/10/2019 05:10

    For mars you mean?

  • Farid U.
    02/08/2019 09:10

    Jul.mammad

  • James Y.
    02/07/2019 15:40

    Or.... we could just... walk?

  • Albert R.
    02/04/2019 08:13

    Im planning on this things ...money is the problem

  • Saqib H.
    02/03/2019 19:13

    Better to walk at your own rather than this ugly piece of sh*t 😂😂😂

  • Sundareshan R.
    02/03/2019 11:39

    and we did this as a real time working one long back.. and they call this invention 😂😂

  • Kenn S.
    02/03/2019 03:36

    I wish a horse can both walk and do speed.

  • Jason S.
    02/02/2019 22:46

    1900-we will have flying cars in the future 2019-walking cars